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Why F1 boss Domenicali called Verstappen's Red Bull extension the 'icing on the cake'

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Why F1 boss Domenicali called Verstappen's Red Bull extension the 'icing on the cake'

Stefano Domenicali has expressed visible relief after Max Verstappen committed his future to Red Bull through 2030, telling media at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort that the four-time world champion's decision is the "icing on the cake" for Formula 1. The F1 CEO said he "simply cannot imagine" the sport without Verstappen, whose public doubts about his future had fuelled months of speculation linking him to McLaren and even an early exit from the championship altogether.

Verstappen's contract extension ends a period of unusual uncertainty around a driver who has dominated the sport since 2021. The Dutchman had been openly critical of the 2026 technical regulations and questioned whether he wanted to remain in Formula 1 long-term, describing Red Bull as his "second family" but never ruling out a departure. His new deal keeps him at the Austrian team until at least the end of the decade.

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Speaking at Zandvoort, Domenicali made clear how significant the news is for Formula 1's commercial and sporting appeal. "Max is a world champion, an absolute top performer, and someone with a fantastic personality," he said. "I am incredibly happy with this. The news that Max is staying with Red Bull is the icing on the cake."

Speculation put to rest

Domenicali acknowledged that the ongoing speculation had become a distraction. "It's fantastic that this is now official," he said. "All those conversations and speculation from recent times can now be put behind us. The focus now must be entirely on improving Red Bull and ensuring Max gets the best possible car."

The relief is understandable. Verstappen remains Formula 1's biggest active draw, a driver capable of sustaining global interest even when competitive balance tilts sharply in his favour. Losing him to another series, or to retirement at 28, would have represented a significant commercial blow at a time when the sport is investing heavily in new markets and younger audiences.

Verstappen's doubts were real

Verstappen himself has confirmed that his hesitation was genuine. He admitted earlier this season that he had seriously considered leaving Formula 1, primarily due to concerns over the 2026 power unit regulations. The shift toward heavier, slower, and more energy-focused machinery runs counter to Verstappen's preference for lightweight, driver-focused cars.

Since then, Verstappen has held discussions with senior Formula 1 figures about the direction of the sport. While he remains critical, those conversations appear to have offered enough reassurance for him to commit the next phase of his career to Red Bull. Whether the 2026 regulations are adjusted further remains unclear, but Verstappen has indicated he now sees enough "perspective" to continue.

Red Bull secures its cornerstone

For Red Bull, the extension resolves what could have become an existential question. Verstappen is not just the team's lead driver but the architect of its most successful era. Losing him would have forced a rebuild at a time when Mercedes and Ferrari are narrowing the gap and McLaren has re-emerged as a consistent frontrunner.

Domenicali's comments suggest Formula 1's leadership views Verstappen's retention as equally vital. With the sport's calendar expanding and its audience diversifying, keeping its most dominant and marketable talent on the grid through the next regulatory cycle is a win Formula 1 could not afford to lose. Verstappen will remain one of the defining faces of the championship well into the next decade.

F1 News Max Verstappen Stefano Domenicali Red Bull Racing

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
425
2
Ferrari
338
3
McLaren
263
4
Red Bull Racing
186
5
Alpine F1
66
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
16
9
Williams
11
10
Aston Martin
3
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Date
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
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Hungary
Hungaroring
21 - Aug 23
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
21 - Aug 23
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
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Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,557
  • Podiums 131
  • Grand Prix 245
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
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