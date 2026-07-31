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Why Marko won't gamble on a Verstappen title fight this year

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Why Marko won't gamble on a Verstappen title fight this year

Helmut Marko, former Red Bull advisor and one of Max Verstappen's most vocal backers, says he would not wager money on the four-time world champion mounting another title challenge in 2026. Speaking to Krone Zeitung, Marko cited Red Bull's inconsistent pace, an unstable car, and growing tension between Verstappen and his engineering team as insurmountable obstacles this season.

The assessment marks a stark departure from Marko's usual bullishness. Throughout his tenure at Red Bull, the Austrian frequently placed bets with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase on Verstappen's ability to defy the odds. Now, he sees no such opening. "The competition from McLaren and Ferrari is simply too great and the car is also too unstable," Marko said. "I certainly wouldn't want to bet on that."

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Red Bull earned only a passing grade from Marko. "They are not consistently fast," he noted. "Moreover, it doesn't seem to be going entirely smoothly between Max and his engineers." That comment carries particular weight given Verstappen's reliance on clear, precise communication with his garage. Any friction in that relationship complicates setup work and in-race strategy calls, both critical when operating with a deficit.

Last year's comeback now looks unrepeatable

Verstappen entered the 2025 summer break trailing badly in the standings. He returned to overhaul Oscar Piastri but fell agonisingly short of Lando Norris, losing the title by a handful of points. The fightback was built on a series of mid-season upgrades and near-flawless execution in the second half of the calendar. Marko believes the 2026 deficit is of a different order. Where McLaren and Ferrari were beatable last year, they now hold structural advantages that Red Bull cannot erase in-season.

Verstappen's future remains uncertain

Marko was also asked about Verstappen's long-term commitment to Red Bull. Recent months have seen persistent speculation linking the Dutchman with moves elsewhere, particularly as the team's performance has plateaued. When pressed on whether Verstappen would remain at Red Bull, Marko offered no guarantees. "I sincerely hope he stays," he said. The phrasing suggests even those closest to Verstappen cannot be certain of his intentions.

The combination of on-track struggles, internal friction, and Marko's own reluctance to back a recovery paints a sobering picture of Red Bull's current standing. Verstappen has built his reputation on extracting results from difficult situations, but even his most ardent supporters now see limits to what can be achieved with the RB22. Whether he chooses to stay and rebuild, or pursue success elsewhere, will define the next chapter of his career.

F1 News Max Verstappen Helmut Marko Red Bull Racing

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
379
2
Ferrari
307
3
McLaren
220
4
Red Bull Racing
177
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
12
9
Williams
11
10
Aston Martin
1
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Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
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Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
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Monte Carlo
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Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary
Hungaroring
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
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Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,521
  • Podiums 129
  • Grand Prix 242
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
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