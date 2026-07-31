Helmut Marko, former Red Bull advisor and one of Max Verstappen's most vocal backers, says he would not wager money on the four-time world champion mounting another title challenge in 2026. Speaking to Krone Zeitung, Marko cited Red Bull's inconsistent pace, an unstable car, and growing tension between Verstappen and his engineering team as insurmountable obstacles this season.

The assessment marks a stark departure from Marko's usual bullishness. Throughout his tenure at Red Bull, the Austrian frequently placed bets with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase on Verstappen's ability to defy the odds. Now, he sees no such opening. "The competition from McLaren and Ferrari is simply too great and the car is also too unstable," Marko said. "I certainly wouldn't want to bet on that."

Red Bull earned only a passing grade from Marko. "They are not consistently fast," he noted. "Moreover, it doesn't seem to be going entirely smoothly between Max and his engineers." That comment carries particular weight given Verstappen's reliance on clear, precise communication with his garage. Any friction in that relationship complicates setup work and in-race strategy calls, both critical when operating with a deficit.

Last year's comeback now looks unrepeatable

Verstappen entered the 2025 summer break trailing badly in the standings. He returned to overhaul Oscar Piastri but fell agonisingly short of Lando Norris, losing the title by a handful of points. The fightback was built on a series of mid-season upgrades and near-flawless execution in the second half of the calendar. Marko believes the 2026 deficit is of a different order. Where McLaren and Ferrari were beatable last year, they now hold structural advantages that Red Bull cannot erase in-season.

Verstappen's future remains uncertain

Marko was also asked about Verstappen's long-term commitment to Red Bull. Recent months have seen persistent speculation linking the Dutchman with moves elsewhere, particularly as the team's performance has plateaued. When pressed on whether Verstappen would remain at Red Bull, Marko offered no guarantees. "I sincerely hope he stays," he said. The phrasing suggests even those closest to Verstappen cannot be certain of his intentions.

The combination of on-track struggles, internal friction, and Marko's own reluctance to back a recovery paints a sobering picture of Red Bull's current standing. Verstappen has built his reputation on extracting results from difficult situations, but even his most ardent supporters now see limits to what can be achieved with the RB22. Whether he chooses to stay and rebuild, or pursue success elsewhere, will define the next chapter of his career.