Isack Hadjar appeared in the Zandvoort paddock on Sunday with his left hand injury downplayed, prompting Red Bull to weigh a swift return for the Italian Grand Prix. The Frenchman missed the Dutch Grand Prix with what he described as a "small crack" in his left hand, but his visible comfort in the paddock suggests a faster-than-expected recovery. For Red Bull, the decision carries risk: push Hadjar back into the car at Monza in two weeks, or protect the remainder of his rookie campaign by holding him out longer.

Hadjar emerged from the Red Bull motorhome and shook hands with an FIA official using his right hand. He later signed an autograph for a fan, again with his right hand, while keeping his left arm largely out of view beneath his long sleeve. No visible cast or substantial medical support could be seen, suggesting the injury may indeed be minor.

The absence of heavy strapping or plaster aligns with Hadjar's own characterisation of the injury as a "small crack". Red Bull has not issued an official diagnosis or timeline, but the paddock appearance indicates the team is at least considering a return for Monza on 1 June. That would represent a two-week turnaround from the injury.

Ricciardo precedent looms over recovery timeline

Red Bull's experience with Daniel Ricciardo in 2023 provides a cautionary reference point. Ricciardo broke his left metacarpal during the Dutch Grand Prix and missed five races after requiring surgery with a metal plate. His injury, however, was significantly more severe than what Hadjar appears to have sustained. The contrast in visible support and Hadjar's apparent mobility suggests a less invasive fracture, which would allow for a shorter absence.

Even so, the calendar presents a compressed challenge. After a week off following Zandvoort, Italy and Spain follow in quick succession. A premature return at Monza could jeopardise Hadjar's availability for the Madrid race, particularly if the injury worsens under race conditions.

Monza's high-speed right-handers pose physical test

Monza is among the least forgiving circuits for a driver nursing a left-hand injury. The high-speed right-handers, including Curva Grande, Lesmo, Ascari and Parabolica, place sustained load through the steering wheel and demand full upper-body commitment. Any hesitation or reduced grip strength could compromise lap time and, more critically, safety.

Red Bull must now balance the competitive imperative of fielding Hadjar against the longer-term risk of aggravating the injury. The team has invested heavily in the 21-year-old as part of its driver development programme, and protecting the second half of his season may outweigh the urgency of a single race return. The decision will likely hinge on medical clearance and Hadjar's own feedback during simulator work and any pre-Monza testing.

Reserve driver dilemma extends beyond one race

Red Bull's reserve driver options remain limited if Hadjar is ruled out again. The team has leaned on its junior programme in recent seasons, but the depth of immediately race-ready alternatives is thin. A cautious approach with Hadjar could force the team to extend its interim solution, while an aggressive return gamble could backfire if the injury proves more fragile than initial assessments suggest.

Red Bull is expected to make a final call on Hadjar's availability for Monza following further medical evaluation this week. The team has not yet commented publicly on the timeline, but the paddock appearance suggests optimism within the organisation that the injury is manageable.