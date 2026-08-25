Toto Wolff believes the driver market has effectively closed after Max Verstappen committed his future to Red Bull Racing until 2030, removing the final variable from a period of sustained speculation about the reigning world champion's intentions. The Mercedes team principal, speaking at Zandvoort following the announcement, confirmed his team had long since moved on from the possibility of signing Verstappen, and suggested the broader paddock can now refocus on the track rather than contract negotiations.

Verstappen's future had dominated conversation across the grid for months. Red Bull's slide from early-season dominance raised questions about whether the four-time world champion might seek an exit. McLaren and Mercedes were both linked to the Dutchman, despite his existing contract running through 2028. That speculation ended when Red Bull confirmed ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix that Verstappen had extended his deal by two further years.

Mercedes had already committed elsewhere

Wolff made clear that Mercedes had ceased pursuing Verstappen some time before the announcement. "I think the most important thing is that there has been clarity within the team for a long time," Wolff told media in Zandvoort. "We had already fully focused on George and on Kimi, and that was in a certain sense a logical consequence, I think." The reference to George Russell and rookie Kimi Antonelli underscores Mercedes' shift toward a long-term pairing built around Russell's leadership and Antonelli's development, rather than a pursuit of the sport's dominant driver.

That clarity removes a question that had hung over Mercedes since Lewis Hamilton's departure to Ferrari. While Verstappen's name surfaced repeatedly in paddock speculation, Wolff's comments suggest Mercedes had internally ruled out a move well before Red Bull formalised the extension. Whether that decision was driven by Verstappen's reluctance to leave or Mercedes' strategic preference for a different structure remains unclear, but the outcome is the same.

Driver market now locked down

Wolff went further, declaring the contract merry-go-round effectively over. "With what has now happened, the silly season is officially over, and everyone can concentrate on racing again," he said. The assessment reflects the reality across the grid's leading teams. Ferrari are locked in with Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, McLaren have secured Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on multi-year deals, and Mercedes are committed to Russell and Antonelli. Verstappen's extension completes the picture.

Verstappen himself had declined to comment on his future throughout the speculation, a silence that fuelled rumours rather than quelled them. The extension to 2030 is a clear statement, both to Red Bull and to the paddock. Red Bull now have stability at the front of their operation as they attempt to rebuild performance, while rival teams must pursue championship ambitions with the drivers they already have. For Wolff and Mercedes, that means Russell and Antonelli. The market, for now, is settled.