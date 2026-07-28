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Wolff's frustration boils over after Mercedes' worst weekend of the year

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Wolff's frustration boils over after Mercedes' worst weekend of the year

Toto Wolff made no attempt to hide his frustration after Mercedes suffered their worst race weekend of the season at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with George Russell hit by yet another unexplained technical problem. The team principal's remarks reveal a growing impatience with recurring reliability issues, particularly after Mercedes publicly vowed to reduce mistakes heading into the Hungaroring.

Mercedes were comprehensively off the pace in Hungary, unable to match McLaren and Ferrari throughout the weekend. Russell's troubles compounded the deficit. Already forced into an engine change after qualifying problems, the Briton suffered an anti-stall activation at the race start that dropped him to the back of the field. He fought through to salvage points, while Andrea Kimi Antonelli managed third place to partially redeem the team's weekend.

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Wolff's tone in the post-race debrief was unusually sharp. Speaking to international media, he addressed Russell's race-opening drama with visible exasperation. "It looks like another problem with George that we really have no idea where it comes from," Wolff said. "It seemed like the whole car shot forward at full throttle when he was only ten percent on the throttle pedal. And when he then released the throttle again, everything just went dead."

Pattern of errors under scrutiny

What clearly grates with Wolff is the repetition. Mercedes entered Hungary off the back of a promising run, only to stumble at a circuit where they had targeted a clean operation. "I'm really not happy with the fact that we're making so many mistakes, but this was the reason," Wolff admitted. "George drove really, really well after that. He went through the traffic easily and I think he scored the maximum number of points possible in this race."

Russell's recovery drive underscored his pace, but the result still represents a missed opportunity. Mercedes have oscillated between flashes of genuine speed and operational lapses throughout 2025, and Hungary epitomised the latter. Wolff's comments suggest internal frustration is mounting, particularly given the team's stated intention to tighten processes before the race weekend began.

Antonelli salvages podium amid setup struggles

Antonelli's third place offered some consolation, though Wolff was clear the Italian's weekend was compromised from the outset. "The whole weekend was just not good," Wolff said. "Kimi skipped the first free practice session, which wasn't helpful, and we didn't get the setup one hundred percent right. We were playing catch-up all weekend."

Antonelli's absence from Friday morning running, likely linked to rookie or reserve driver obligations, left Mercedes on the back foot in a critical setup window. The Hungaroring's unique low-speed layout punishes teams who miss early data gathering, and Mercedes paid the price. Antonelli's podium was earned through raw speed rather than optimal preparation, a theme that has defined his rookie campaign so far.

Forward pressure mounts

Mercedes now head to the summer break with more questions than answers. Wolff's public candour reflects a team under pressure to convert potential into consistent results. Russell's ability to extract points from compromised situations has masked some of the operational shortcomings, but Hungary exposed the margin for error when everything goes wrong at once. The break offers time to reset, but Wolff's tone suggests patience is wearing thin.

F1 News Toto Wolff Mercedes

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Driver profile

AT Toto Wolff -
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  • Country AT
  • Date of b. Jan 12 1972 (54)
  • Place of b. Vienne, Austria, AT
  • Weight 0 kg
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