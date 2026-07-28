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Max Verstappen heads back to the circuit where it all started

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Max Verstappen heads back to the circuit where it all started

Formula 1 has spent months reshuffling its calendar after unrest in the Middle East forced the cancellation of both the Saudi Arabian and Bahraini rounds earlier this season. While the sport initially hoped to reinstate Bahrain, escalating instability made that impossible. Malaysia emerged as the solution last week following a series of leaks, with official confirmation arriving over the weekend.

The race will retain the 'Bahrain Grand Prix' name for commercial reasons but will be held at Sepang, slotted between the Azerbaijan and Singapore rounds. Fan reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Sepang built a reputation for delivering unpredictable, overtaking-heavy races during its 19-year stint on the calendar from 1999 to 2017, and its return addresses a gap left by circuits that have struggled to produce similar entertainment.

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Verstappen's Sepang milestones

Max Verstappen will return to the Sepang International Circuit later this year after Formula 1 confirmed Malaysia's reinstatement as a replacement for the cancelled Bahrain Grand Prix. The circuit holds particular significance for the Dutchman, who scored his maiden championship points there in 2015 and claimed his second career victory in 2017, the last time F1 raced at the venue.
's connection to the circuit runs deep. At just 17 years old in 2015, he crossed the line seventh to claim his first world championship points in only his second Formula 1 race. Less than two years later, in 2017, he took victory in what turned out to be Sepang's final race before its initial departure from the calendar. That triumph made him the last driver to win a Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Malaysian venue, a footnote that has gained resonance as his career tally has since climbed to 71 victories.

Few observers in 2017 would have predicted the scale of dominance that followed. Verstappen's win in Malaysia came during his third season in Formula 1, at a point when he was still regarded as a prodigious talent rather than the championship-defining force he became. The circuit witnessed an early inflection point in that trajectory.

The Verstappen family legacy

Malaysia also holds weight for the Verstappen family beyond Max's achievements. His father Jos delivered one of the standout performances of his career at Sepang in 2001, navigating torrential rain conditions to demonstrate car control that still circulates on social media. The elder Verstappen's drive remains a reference point for wet-weather racecraft, and footage of his handling in the downpour continues to resurface among fans and analysts alike.

Only three active winners

Verstappen is one of just three current drivers with a Malaysian Grand Prix victory to their name. Fernando Alonso, now at Aston Martin, leads the group with three wins at Sepang. Lewis Hamilton has one victory at the circuit. The scarcity of active drivers with experience winning there adds another layer of intrigue to the race's return, particularly for teams and drivers who have never competed at a venue that demands specific setup compromises between low-downforce straights and technical middle sectors.

With Sepang's reintroduction confirmed, the calendar now features a circuit that favours overtaking and variable weather patterns. Whether it produces the drama that defined its original tenure remains to be seen, but Verstappen will arrive with more history there than most.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

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Pos
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Alpine F1
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Date
Grand Prix
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
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Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary
Hungaroring
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
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Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,521
  • Podiums 129
  • Grand Prix 242
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
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