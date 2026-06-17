Ferrari's Barcelona upgrade package has prompted a striking admission from McLaren team principal Andrea Stella, who believes the Scuderia now operates the strongest chassis on the Formula 1 grid. The acknowledgement comes after Lewis Hamilton secured his first victory for Ferrari in Spain, with the Italian team introducing sweeping aerodynamic changes that delivered immediate results. Stella's assessment raises questions about whether Mercedes can hold off Ferrari in the constructors' championship as the season unfolds.

The SF-26 arrived in Barcelona with a revised front wing, redesigned sidepods, and an extensively reworked floor. Hamilton's victory validated the direction Ferrari has taken, but it was the car's cornering performance that caught the attention of rivals. Stella, who spent years at Ferrari before joining McLaren, is not prone to exaggeration. His verdict carries weight.

"Barcelona gave us a very clear picture of the competitive order," Stella said. "The signals confirm what we have suspected for some time: Ferrari currently has the strongest chassis." For McLaren, that creates a problem. The MCL43 has shown speed in high-speed corners, but the team is losing ground in slower and medium-speed sections where Ferrari excels.

Ferrari's mid-corner advantage reshapes pecking order

Stella pinpointed the middle sector in Barcelona as the area where Ferrari pulled clear. "On the straights, Ferrari is not necessarily the fastest car, but in the twisty sections they are extremely strong. Especially in the middle sector, we see them carrying more speed than the competition." That balance between front and rear stability through long, loaded corners has historically been the hallmark of championship-winning machinery. Ferrari appears to have found it.

Lando Norris finished third in Spain but spent much of the race behind both Mercedes. Stella acknowledged McLaren is competitive in fast corners but lacks grip in slower and medium-speed turns. "We need to generate more aerodynamic load and use the tyres better, both in qualifying and during the races," he said. The implication is clear: McLaren's development direction must shift if it wants to challenge for wins consistently.

Mercedes still holds the complete package

Despite Ferrari's chassis supremacy, Stella continues to view Mercedes as the benchmark when power unit and chassis are assessed together. "Ferrari probably has the fastest car in the corners, but if you judge the chassis and power unit together, Mercedes remains the reference for now," he said. That distinction matters. Ferrari's gains have come primarily through aerodynamic efficiency, but Mercedes retains an edge in straight-line performance and race management.

Stella's comments also reveal McLaren's strategic posture. Rather than chase Ferrari or Mercedes directly, the team is focused on iterative development. "We are concentrating on our own progress. If we improve the car race after race, the results will follow," he said. That approach worked for McLaren in 2024, when steady upgrades turned the MCL38 into a championship contender by mid-season.

Constructors' title now a three-way fight

Ferrari's resurgence shifts the constructors' championship into uncertain territory. Mercedes leads, but Charles Leclerc and Hamilton now have a car capable of taking maximum points on circuits with medium-speed corner sequences. Monaco, Hungary, and Singapore loom as potential Ferrari strongholds. McLaren, meanwhile, must address its weaknesses quickly or risk falling behind in a season where marginal gains will decide the outcome.

Stella's candour reflects the reality that Ferrari's upgrade cycle has landed at the right moment. Whether Mercedes can respond with its own development push, or whether McLaren can close the gap in slower corners, will determine how the championship unfolds over the next six months. Ferrari has the chassis. The question is whether it can sustain the momentum