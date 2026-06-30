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Formula 1 facing major calendar changes as Middle East races in doubt

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Formula 1 facing major calendar changes as Middle East races in doubt

Formula 1's leadership is preparing to make a final decision on the season-ending calendar during next month's Belgian Grand Prix, with multiple contingency plans under consideration as ongoing Middle East tensions cast doubt over races in Qatar, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. The conflict between Iran and the United States has already forced the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix earlier this year, and the sport now faces a critical window to secure the remainder of its schedule or activate alternative arrangements.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, the Formula One Management's preferred solution would see the Abu Dhabi finale postponed to 20 December, creating space to reinstate Bahrain and retain Qatar. That would deliver a three-race Middle Eastern swing to close the season. However, the feasibility of that plan remains uncertain given the security situation, with several teams reportedly expressing reservations over insurance and logistical complexities. The timing pressure is acute: any shift involving intercontinental freight and personnel deployment requires weeks of advance planning.

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Las Vegas double-header emerges as leading fallback

If the Middle East races cannot proceed, Marca reports that FOM is weighing two alternative scenarios. The first would see the season conclude with a double-header in Las Vegas, reducing the calendar from 24 to 21 Grands Prix. Las Vegas is already scheduled to host the final race outside the Middle East and is promoted directly by FOM, simplifying governance and commercial arrangements. The event has proven a strong performer in terms of global visibility and broadcast reach, which would mitigate some of the financial impact of losing three Middle Eastern venues.

European option remains on the table

A second fallback would add two European races to close the season: Portimão and a second event in Barcelona. Marca describes this as the least likely option, though it would preserve a 22-race calendar. Both circuits are homologated and available, but the commercial appeal is weaker than Las Vegas, and the logistical advantage over the Middle East is marginal at this stage of the year. The European solution would, however, remove any security concerns and insurance complications entirely.

The meeting during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend will be decisive. With teams, broadcasters and sponsors all requiring clarity, Formula 1 cannot afford further delay. Whatever the outcome, the 2025 season is now certain to look markedly different from the calendar published last autumn, and the sport's continued reliance on Middle Eastern revenue streams has once again been exposed to geopolitical risk.

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Date
Grand Prix
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
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China
Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan
Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain
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Saudi Arabia
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Austria
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco Monte Carlo
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Austria Red Bull Ring
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