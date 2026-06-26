Juan Pablo Montoya believes George Russell's contract uncertainty is quietly undermining his performances at Mercedes, regardless of what the British driver says publicly. The former Williams and McLaren racer, speaking from his own experience of negotiating while racing, argues that Russell is under more pressure than he admits. Montoya also understands why Toto Wolff continues to entertain the prospect of Max Verstappen joining the team, describing a potential Verstappen-Antonelli pairing as "exceptional" and comparing it to the legendary driver line-ups Formula 1 has seen in decades past.

Russell's future remains unresolved as the 2025 season progresses, with no new deal announced despite his status as a race winner and Lewis Hamilton's replacement alongside rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Meanwhile, speculation linking Verstappen to Mercedes persists, even as the Dutchman remains contracted to Red Bull through 2028. Wolff has kept the door ajar in recent interviews, and that ambiguity leaves Russell in an uncomfortable position.

Montoya rejects the notion that a driver can compartmentalise contract negotiations and perform without distraction. "Russell says his contract has no influence on his performances, but I don't believe that," Montoya told the media. "When you don't know where your future lies, it's always playing in your head. I've experienced that myself and it inevitably creates extra pressure." The Colombian raced in Formula 1 from 2001 to 2006, enduring his own mid-career uncertainty at Williams before moving to McLaren. His perspective carries weight.

Why contract clarity matters on track

Montoya argues that signing a new deal would immediately settle Russell's mind. "For a driver, clarity is incredibly important. As soon as you know where you stand, you can focus completely on racing. That makes a big difference," he said. Russell has maintained publicly that his contract situation does not affect him, but his form this season has been uneven compared to Antonelli's rapid adaptation. The Italian rookie has taken a podium and impressed in qualifying trim, raising questions about the internal hierarchy at Brackley.

Russell's silence on his future is now stretching into months, and the longer it continues, the more it suggests Mercedes is weighing its options. Wolff has historically been decisive with contracts when he is certain. The delay itself is a message.

Verstappen and Antonelli: the pairing Wolff dreams of

Montoya understands the appeal of a Verstappen-Antonelli line-up from Wolff's perspective. "I can imagine Toto thinking he could win everything for years with Verstappen and Antonelli. That would be an exceptionally strong duo, comparable to the legendary combinations Formula 1 used to have," Montoya said. He pointed to Wolff's track record managing two elite drivers, a veiled reference to the Hamilton-Nico Rosberg era, which delivered three consecutive constructors' titles despite internal friction.

On paper, pairing the reigning three-time world champion with a teenage prodigy groomed in-house would give Mercedes both immediate results and long-term succession planning. Verstappen's contract situation at Red Bull remains fluid, with performance clauses believed to exist. If Red Bull's 2026 power unit struggles, those clauses could become relevant. Wolff knows this.

Why Mercedes might stick with Russell after all

Yet Montoya sees a counter-argument. "For the fans it would be fantastic to see Verstappen alongside Antonelli, but inside Mercedes they may feel they shouldn't disrupt the current development. That's why I wouldn't even be surprised if Verstappen ends up somewhere else. Right now, a surprising move to McLaren seems more likely to me than a switch to Mercedes," he said.

McLaren has emerged as a credible alternative if Verstappen does leave Red Bull. The Woking team won the 2024 constructors' championship and has a stable technical structure. If Lando Norris were to move on, or if McLaren decided to pair Verstappen with Oscar Piastri, the dynamics would be compelling. Montoya's suggestion is speculative, but it reflects a growing sense in the paddock that Verstappen's next move, if it happens, may not follow the expected script. For Russell, the waiting game continues, and with it the pressure Montoya believes is already showing.