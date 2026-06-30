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Why Championship Leader Antonelli Wasn't Happy With Third Place

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Why Championship Leader Antonelli Wasn't Happy With Third Place

Kimi Antonelli delivered a blunt self-assessment after the Austrian Grand Prix, despite securing third place and maintaining his championship lead. The Mercedes driver acknowledged he made his race at Spielberg unnecessarily difficult through a weak opening phase, costing him the chance to fight for victory.

Starting from fourth on the grid, Antonelli lost ground immediately in the opening laps. Although he recovered later in the race to reach the podium, the Italian was visibly frustrated with his own errors rather than satisfied with the result. For a driver who has led the championship from the start of the season, it was a rare admission of vulnerability.

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The third-place finish keeps Antonelli ahead in the title fight, but his willingness to dissect his shortcomings publicly suggests a driver aware that momentum can shift quickly. With rivals closing in, margins for error are shrinking.

Brake struggles derailed early attacking phase

Antonelli pinpointed brake issues as the root cause of his poor opening stint. Without confidence under braking, he was unable to mount attacks and found himself losing positions rather than gaining them.

"I made far too many mistakes at the start of the race. I had trouble with the brakes and because of that I couldn't brake as late as I wanted to attack," Antonelli explained. "In the second stint I got myself back together and the last stint was really strong, but by then I was only just getting going. That was simply too late."

The Mercedes driver knew fourth on the grid would present challenges, but felt he compounded the difficulty through a scattered first few laps. "I knew it would be tough from P4, but my first laps were really bad. I was all over the place and couldn't find any rhythm at all."

A learning weekend for the points leader

Antonelli's willingness to reflect critically may prove valuable in the long run. After a dominant start to the season, the Austrian weekend exposed weaknesses in consistency under pressure, something his title rivals will have noted.

"This was a good learning weekend for me. After my strong start to the season I've lost my rhythm a bit," Antonelli admitted. "Maybe I was a bit too relaxed or had too much confidence. Those are lessons I'm taking with me."

The admission that overconfidence may have crept in is significant. Championship-winning drivers rarely allow complacency, and Antonelli's recognition of the issue suggests maturity beyond his years. Whether he can reset quickly will define his title credentials over the coming races.

Silverstone reset looms

Antonelli closed his post-race comments with a forward-looking statement, promising a stronger performance at Silverstone. The British Grand Prix presents a different challenge, with high-speed corners demanding confidence and precision, two qualities he lacked in Austria.

"We're going to regroup and come back stronger at Silverstone," he said. With his championship lead intact but rivals smelling blood, Antonelli needs to rediscover the form that carried him to the top of the standings. The margin for error is narrowing.

F1 News Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

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Driver profile

IT Andrea Kimi Antonelli 12
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 306
  • Podiums 9
  • Grand Prix 31
  • Country IT
  • Date of b. Aug 25 2006 (19)
  • Place of b. Bologna, IT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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Mercedes
Mercedes
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