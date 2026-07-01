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Why Hamilton gave Verstappen no room in Austria, according to Montoya

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Why Hamilton gave Verstappen no room in Austria, according to Montoya

Juan Pablo Montoya believes Lewis Hamilton's refusal to give Max Verstappen racing room during the Austrian Grand Prix is rooted in their bitter 2021 title battle, a chapter the seven-time champion has not forgotten. Speaking to F1TV, the Colombian said Hamilton seized his chance to settle old scores when the Dutchman attempted a bold overtake at the Red Bull Ring, forcing Verstappen through the gravel in a flashpoint that reignited memories of their championship duel four years ago.

After years of fighting different battles due to vast machinery differences, Verstappen and Hamilton went wheel-to-wheel again in Austria. The encounter produced immediate fireworks, with the most contentious moment arriving when Verstappen launched an attack around the outside. Hamilton, now racing for Ferrari, left minimal space, sending the Red Bull driver across the gravel. Verstappen argued the move warranted a penalty; race control disagreed.

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Hamilton dismissed his rival's complaints with a pointed response. "If you try to overtake a world champion on the outside, you can't expect to just be given the space. I would never think I could pass Max on the outside there and hold the corner. He was behind me at the apex and he simply had to take that into account," the Briton said after the race. The comment carried the tone of a driver who has learned hard lessons about conceding nothing when stakes are high.

The 2021 shadow still looms

Montoya, who knows the psychology of grudge racing from his own combative career, enjoyed watching the collision of egos unfold. He told F1TV that Hamilton's memory is long when it comes to on-track skirmishes, particularly those involving Verstappen. "I loved watching it. People sometimes forget what happened between Max and Lewis, but Lewis absolutely does not forget," the former Williams and McLaren driver said.

The Colombian was referring to the acrimonious 2021 season, in which Verstappen and Hamilton traded blows across 22 races, culminating in a controversial title decider in Abu Dhabi. Incidents at Silverstone, Monza and Jeddah left scars on both sides, and Montoya believes those episodes still inform how the pair approach each other.

Payback is part of racing

Montoya argued that Hamilton's uncompromising defence in Austria was a natural consequence of their shared history. "If another driver has gone hard on you before, that always stays with you somewhere. And as soon as you get the chance to give something back, you take it with both hands. That was exactly what we saw in Austria. I watched that fight with a big smile on my face," he said.

The Verstappen-Hamilton dynamic remains one of the most charged in Formula 1, even as both drivers occupy different phases of their careers. Hamilton, now at Ferrari and chasing an elusive eighth title, appears no more willing to yield ground than he was during his Mercedes years. Verstappen, meanwhile, is learning that his rivals, particularly those he has clashed with before, will offer no quarter when the opportunity arises. Montoya's warning is clear: the past is never really past in Formula 1, and drivers with long memories make for unforgiving opponents.

F1 News Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Juan Pablo Montoya Ferrari Red Bull Racing

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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,500
  • Podiums 128
  • Grand Prix 240
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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