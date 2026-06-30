Max Verstappen delivered his strongest performance of the 2026 season at the Austrian Grand Prix, but Juan Pablo Montoya believes Red Bull Racing denied the Dutchman a realistic shot at victory by refusing to act on his strategy concerns. The former McLaren and Williams driver argued that the team waited too long to pit Verstappen, squandering a genuine chance to challenge for the win rather than settle for second place.

Verstappen claimed his second podium of the year at the Red Bull Ring, evidence of progress in the development of a car that has struggled early in the new regulations cycle. Yet Montoya, speaking in the post-race F1-Show, insisted the result masked a strategic misstep that cost Verstappen a chance at the top step.

During the race, Verstappen was heard questioning the wisdom of staying out on the hard compound tyre, a rare public airing of disagreement between driver and pit wall. Montoya's read of the situation vindicates that frustration. The three-time world champion has made clear throughout his career that he trusts his own feel for tyre performance, and Austria appears to have been another example of that instinct being correct.

Red Bull's timing miscalculation

Verstappen fought a compelling battle with Lewis Hamilton during the race and mounted a strong charge through the field, at one point appearing to be a genuine contender for victory. Montoya was visibly impressed. "Not only his overtakes, but also his speed and commitment were remarkable. At one point I genuinely thought: he's going to win this race," the Colombian said.

The problem, according to Montoya, was Red Bull's misjudgment of the tyre delta. "They thought they would gain a huge tyre advantage by staying out longer, but they overplayed their hand. They waited two or three laps too long with the pit stop." In a race decided by fine margins, those laps proved decisive. Verstappen emerged from his stop with insufficient time to close the gap, despite having the pace to match the leaders.

Capitalising on others' mistakes

Beyond the strategy critique, Montoya praised Verstappen's clinical exploitation of opportunities created by rivals. "When you're fighting with someone, you often leave the door open for a third car. Max made optimal use of that," he noted.

Kimi Antonelli's aggressive approach also worked in Verstappen's favour. Montoya initially thought the Mercedes rookie had been shrewd in using the run-off at Turn 1, but by Turn 3 the gamble had backfired. "He braked far too late. That ultimately cost him the position to Max. He tried to attack Charles Leclerc aggressively, but it went wrong." Antonelli's misjudgment handed Verstappen a place he might otherwise have had to fight harder for, illustrating the difference between calculated risk and overreach.

Why Red Bull must keep him

Montoya's broader point was unambiguous. Verstappen's performance in Austria, even without the win, demonstrated why Red Bull must do everything possible to retain him in the years ahead. In a season where the team has clearly fallen behind the development curve, Verstappen remains the asset capable of extracting results that flatter the machinery. His ability to read a race in real time, challenge strategy calls when necessary, and execute overtakes under pressure is precisely what separates championship-contending teams from the rest. Austria was further proof that Red Bull's fortunes remain tied to his presence in the cockpit.