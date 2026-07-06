Andrea Kimi Antonelli saw a commanding drive at the British Grand Prix unravel in the closing stages after a mechanical failure stripped him of a near-certain victory at Silverstone. The Mercedes driver was hunting down race leader Charles Leclerc on fresher tyres when a front-end component failure dropped him out of the points entirely. The result marks his second retirement from a podium position in three races and has cut deep into his championship buffer over teammate George Russell.

Antonelli started from pole position but lost the lead to Leclerc at the start. After regaining second place from Lewis Hamilton, the Italian was setting a relentless pace on newer rubber and closing the gap to the Ferrari at a second per lap. On lap 41, a component around the left front wheel detached, compromising his steering and forcing Mercedes to bring him in twice more in an attempt to stabilise the car.

The problem triggered a cascade of consequences. With severely reduced front downforce, Antonelli exceeded track limits and picked up a five-second time penalty. Mercedes managed to restore partial driveability, but the damage was done. A late safety car then eliminated any remaining chance of absorbing the penalty and salvaging a point.

Barcelona repeat compounds championship damage

The Silverstone failure is the second time in three rounds that Antonelli has been denied a podium finish by a mechanical issue. He also retired from a secure second place in Barcelona while leading teammate Russell comfortably. That double blow has allowed Russell to close significantly in the championship standings, turning what had been a five-race winning streak into a sudden points crisis.

"We had a great run with five wins in a row, and maybe luck was on our side a bit then," Antonelli said after the race. "Now we've had two mechanical retirements in three races. That's incredibly hard to accept, especially because in Barcelona I was heading for P2 and here I was genuinely fighting for the win."

Victory was within reach

Before the failure, Antonelli had been the fastest driver on track. His pace advantage over Leclerc suggested an overtake was imminent, particularly with the tyre offset in his favour. Instead, he was left managing a crippled car and watching his rivals pull clear.

"I honestly couldn't believe it," Antonelli said. "Everything that could go wrong did go wrong. After the last pit stop the car was somewhat driveable, though I'd lost a huge amount of downforce. Despite the time penalty, I even thought tenth place was still possible."

"I was building enough of a gap to absorb the penalty, but the moment the safety car came out I knew it was over."

Mercedes faces reliability questions

The twin failures raise pointed questions about Mercedes' reliability at a critical phase of the season. Both retirements occurred while Antonelli was running at the front of the field, suggesting the loads imposed during sustained high-speed running may be exposing a weakness in the package.

Antonelli, however, refused to dwell on the setback. "I was within reach of Charles and genuinely believe we had a serious chance to win," he said. "It's a shame I never got to fight that battle, but there's nothing I can change about it now. We have to come back stronger from this."

Mercedes now faces the task of diagnosing two separate front-end failures in quick succession, while Antonelli must rebuild a championship lead that has been eroded through no fault of his own. The margin for error is tightening.