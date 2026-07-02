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Can Hamilton rewrite history at Silverstone in Ferrari red?

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Can Hamilton rewrite history at Silverstone in Ferrari red?

Lewis Hamilton arrives at Silverstone this weekend with a record that borders on the absurd. Nine wins at a single circuit, seven pole positions, fifteen podiums from twenty starts. The numbers alone tell the story of a driver who has turned his home race into something close to a personal demonstration. Now in his second season with Ferrari and finally competitive again after a bruising 2025, the seven-time world champion has a realistic chance to extend a record that may never be beaten.

Hamilton's dominance at the Northamptonshire circuit is unmatched in Formula 1 history. No other driver has won more than nine times at the same venue. His conversion rate is brutal: nearly half of his twenty Silverstone starts have ended in victory, three-quarters on the podium. For a driver whose entire career has been defined by statistical landmarks, Silverstone remains his most reliable stage.

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A record built across three teams and two eras

Hamilton's first Silverstone win came in 2008, his debut title year with McLaren, in a rain-soaked performance that remains one of the defining drives of his career. He added a further win with McLaren in 2014 before the Mercedes era began in earnest. Between 2015 and 2021, Hamilton won six more British Grands Prix, cementing his hold over the circuit as the Silver Arrows dominated the sport. His most recent victory came last year, his first in Ferrari colours, a result that signalled the start of his rehabilitation after a dismal first season in Maranello.

Ferrari's resurgence in 2026 has been built on aerodynamic refinement and a more stable platform, areas where the SF-27 struggled throughout 2025. Hamilton has taken four podiums so far this season, including a commanding victory in Barcelona. The form suggests he will arrive at Silverstone not as a sentimental favourite but as a genuine contender.

Why Silverstone suits Hamilton's skillset

Silverstone rewards precision over aggression. The high-speed sweeps through Maggotts, Becketts and Chapel demand commitment and a smooth steering style, areas where Hamilton has always excelled. His ability to carry speed through long, loaded corners has been a defining characteristic since his junior career, and Silverstone amplifies that advantage. He once compared a qualifying lap there to piloting a fighter jet, a description that captures both the circuit's demands and his comfort within them.

The 1950 British Grand Prix, the first race in Formula 1 history, was held at Silverstone. That the circuit has become synonymous with Hamilton's own legacy is not just coincidence but a reflection of how completely he has mastered its layout. Where other drivers have won multiple times at Silverstone, none have come close to his consistency or longevity at the venue.

Ferrari's calculation and Hamilton's final chapters

A tenth Silverstone win would be more than a statistical footnote. It would represent Ferrari's ability to deliver Hamilton competitive machinery in the final years of his career, a contract obligation that looked uncertain twelve months ago. The Scuderia has not won at Silverstone since Fernando Alonso's victory in 2011, a drought that underscores how rarely the team has been competitive on the fast, flowing circuits that define the British venue.

Hamilton will face stiff competition from Mercedes, McLaren and Max Verstappen's Red Bull, all of whom have shown stronger qualifying pace than Ferrari in recent rounds. Yet Silverstone has historically been the one circuit where Hamilton finds something extra, where the combination of crowd support, familiarity and sheer will has lifted him beyond the car's natural performance window. Whether Ferrari's SF-27 is good enough to allow him that margin this weekend will define not just the race but the trajectory of his final seasons in the sport.

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
302
2
Ferrari
204
3
McLaren
159
4
Red Bull Racing
115
5
Alpine F1
60
6
Racing Bulls
41
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
11
9
Audi
2
10
Aston Martin
1
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,648
  • Podiums 136
  • Grand Prix 239
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
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Ferrari
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