Max Verstappen's entourage, rather than McLaren themselves, initiated recent talks about a potential move from Red Bull to the Woking-based team, according to Sky Sports News. The revelation adds a significant layer to speculation linking the four-time world champion with a departure from Milton Keynes, suggesting Verstappen's camp is actively exploring options despite his contract running through 2028. Sky Sports reports the approach came more from the Verstappen side than from McLaren, though neither party has outright denied conversations took place.

Verstappen has been linked with Mercedes for months, but that door appears to have closed. McLaren emerged as a fresh possibility last week, raising the prospect of pairing him with Lando Norris at the reigning constructors' champions. While exit clauses in Verstappen's Red Bull deal could facilitate a departure, Sky Sports emphasises that driver-team discussions during this phase of the season are routine. What stands out is that McLaren was never previously considered a serious destination for Verstappen, yet he is believed to have confidence in their ability to remain competitive.

Red Bull's Austrian resurgence complicates the picture

Verstappen's position became clearer in Austria last weekend. He reiterated his desire to remain at Red Bull, but only if the team can provide a winning car. Red Bull introduced a major upgrade package at the Red Bull Ring, and initial signs were promising. Verstappen crashed heavily in qualifying but recovered to finish second in the race, his strongest result of a troubled 2025 campaign. The timing was notable: just as speculation about his future reached fever pitch, Red Bull began to show renewed form.

The seventh-place problem

Despite the Austrian recovery, Verstappen languishes seventh in the drivers' championship with 73 points, a position that would have been unthinkable during his dominant title runs. Red Bull's difficult start to the season has fuelled talk of departure, and Verstappen's camp appears to be conducting due diligence on alternatives. Mercedes was the assumed destination, but with that avenue apparently closed, McLaren represents a logical next option. The team won last year's constructors' title and has maintained competitive form into 2025.

Why McLaren makes sense now

For Verstappen's entourage to approach McLaren signals a shift in how the driver views his career options. McLaren's consistency over the past 18 months, combined with their technical infrastructure and Zak Brown's willingness to make bold moves, creates a plausible landing spot. Pairing Verstappen with Norris would give McLaren arguably the strongest driver lineup on the grid, though it would also create internal dynamics requiring careful management. Whether talks progress beyond exploratory discussions remains unclear, but the fact they occurred at all indicates Verstappen is no longer waiting passively for Red Bull to solve its problems.

Sky Sports notes that such conversations are standard during the mid-season contract negotiation period, yet the symbolism is unavoidable. Verstappen's camp making the first move suggests a level of dissatisfaction that Red Bull's Austrian upgrades may not fully resolve. The coming races will determine whether Red Bull's resurgence is genuine or fleeting, and whether McLaren remains a theoretical option or becomes a genuine alternative for a driver who has won four world titles but now finds himself in unfamiliar territory.