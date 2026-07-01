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Why Jolyon Palmer loved Verstappen's 'brilliant' Austria move

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Why Jolyon Palmer loved Verstappen's 'brilliant' Austria move

Max Verstappen delivered a statement overtake on Lewis Hamilton during the Austrian Grand Prix, earning praise from former driver and analyst Jolyon Palmer for what he described as "brilliant racing". Verstappen, starting fifth after a qualifying crash, fought his way through the field and dispatched his former title rival with an overtake that highlighted his willingness to attack even when fighting outside the championship lead. The move mattered beyond the immediate position gain, it signalled Verstappen remains in full competitive mode despite Red Bull's current struggles.

Verstappen's recovery drive brought him into direct combat with Hamilton, now driving for Ferrari. The two former championship protagonists went wheel-to-wheel, and Verstappen emerged victorious with a daring pass that brought the Austrian crowd to its feet. Palmer, analysing the action for F1 TV, was effusive in his assessment of Verstappen's approach and execution.

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Palmer praises Verstappen's commitment

"This was really brilliant racing from him," Palmer said. "I love the aggression with which he throws it in, whether it's on the inside or the outside of the corner. He also knows very well that he had to overtake that Ferrari quickly. Hamilton uses a bit more of his battery on the way to Turn 4, but Max just completely wrong-foots him with this move."

Palmer emphasised the difficulty of the overtake, which came late under braking into Turn 6. "It's not exactly an easy place to make a move, so late on the brakes for Turn 6. But he really threw it in there and yes, he ran a bit wide, but that doesn't matter at all; the overtake was already done on turn-in. It was a really great move," Palmer added.

Strategic misstep costs Verstappen

Later in the race, Verstappen set his sights on Mercedes driver George Russell. Russell, watching the Red Bull loom larger in his mirrors, pitted in response. Red Bull left Verstappen out slightly too long, and he rejoined behind the Mercedes. In the closing laps, Verstappen closed the gap again but could not find a way past, ultimately finishing where he had the pace to challenge but not quite the strategic positioning to convert.

The drive underlined Verstappen's form even as Red Bull continues to work through its performance deficit. His willingness to commit fully to overtakes, particularly against a driver of Hamilton's calibre, remains one of his defining qualities. Palmer's praise reflects what many observers noted: Verstappen is racing as hard as ever, regardless of where he starts or finishes.

F1 News Max Verstappen Jolyon Palmer Red Bull Racing

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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
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  • Grand Prix 240
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
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