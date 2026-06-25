Red Bull Racing is showing interest in Robin Räikkönen, the 11-year-old son of 2007 Formula 1 world champion Kimi Räikkönen, according to Italian journalist Leo Turrini. The young Finnish karter has been turning heads across Europe with his performances, and Red Bull's junior programme appears eager to secure his signature before rivals can make their move.

Kimi Räikkönen retired from Formula 1 at the end of 2021 to spend more time with his family, stepping away from the paddock almost entirely to focus on supporting his son's karting career. Robin has been competing regularly across European circuits, and his results have started to attract attention from F1 teams looking to identify the next generation of talent. For Red Bull, a team built on nurturing young drivers from karting upwards, the 11-year-old represents exactly the kind of prospect they target early.

Turrini, writing in his blog Profondo Rosso, reported that Robin and his father were recently spotted dining in Maranello, home of Ferrari. While that might suggest Scuderia interest, Turrini claims it is Red Bull, not Ferrari, that has moved to explore bringing the younger Räikkönen into their system. Whether formal talks have taken place remains unclear, but the Italian journalist states the interest from Milton Keynes is genuine.

Red Bull's proven junior track record

Red Bull's junior programme has produced four world champions and remains the most successful talent pipeline in modern F1. Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo and current prospect Isack Hadjar all came through the Red Bull system. Signing a driver at 11 is not unusual for the team, which typically locks in promising karters years before they reach single-seaters. Robin Räikkönen would enter a structure designed to fast-track talent, with access to Red Bull's simulator, coaching infrastructure and a clear pathway to F1 if results justify it.

Kimi's own career followed a different route. He bypassed the junior formula grind almost entirely, moving from Formula Renault straight to Sauber in 2001 with only 23 car races to his name. Robin, by contrast, would face the full junior ladder: karting, F4, F3, F2, then perhaps a seat at AlphaTauri or, eventually, Red Bull Racing itself. The question for the Räikkönen family is whether that kind of long-term commitment, with its contractual strings, aligns with their priorities.

The Red Bull connection already exists

Links between the Räikkönen camp and Red Bull are already in place. Gino Rosato, a former Ferrari mechanic and close friend of Kimi, now works as a consultant for Red Bull. Kimi himself attended the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this month, keeping a low profile but appearing prominently on Red Bull's social media channels. Footage showed him deep in conversation with Gerhard Berger in the Red Bull hospitality area, a detail that takes on added significance in light of Turrini's report.

Ferrari's interest, if it exists, is harder to gauge. The Scuderia disbanded its formal Driver Academy intake for very young karters several years ago, preferring to sign teenagers already competing in single-seaters. That structural difference may give Red Bull an advantage, particularly if Robin continues to impress and other teams begin circling. For now, the 11-year-old's focus remains on karting. But in a sport where junior contracts are signed earlier each season, Red Bull's early interest could prove decisive.