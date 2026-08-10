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Why Nikola Tsolov refuses to discuss his Racing Bulls chances

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Why Nikola Tsolov refuses to discuss his Racing Bulls chances

Nikola Tsolov is increasingly linked with a Racing Bulls seat for 2026, yet the 19-year-old Bulgarian says nothing concrete has been discussed. Despite leading the Formula 2 championship and a public endorsement from team principal Alan Permane, who described him as "next in line" for a Formula 1 opportunity, Tsolov insists his focus remains on securing the F2 title. His stance reflects the precarious position of Red Bull junior drivers: perform or be replaced, regardless of what is said in the media.

Permane's comments have amplified speculation that Tsolov could replace Liam Lawson, whose contract expires at the end of this season. The Bulgarian delivered a breakout Formula 3 campaign last year, winning five races in his third season to set a class record. Promoted to Formula 2 for 2025, he has carried that form forward and sits at the top of the standings. Yet superlicence points remain a hurdle, and Red Bull's hierarchy has made no formal commitment.

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Tsolov refuses to engage with speculation

"For now, there is no clarity," Tsolov said. "It's still early and first we have to get through the summer break. I try not to get involved with everything that's being written."

The Bulgarian's reluctance to discuss his F1 prospects is calculated. Red Bull's junior programme has a history of discarding drivers who fail to deliver or who lose focus. Tsolov knows that his leverage depends entirely on maintaining his current trajectory in Formula 2, where Gabriele Minì and Rafael Câmara are both within striking distance. A slip in form could see the narrative shift quickly.

Superlicence points and test mileage

Before Tsolov can be considered for a 2026 race seat, he must accumulate enough superlicence points. Leading the Formula 2 championship would secure 40 points, enough to meet the 40-point threshold required for an F1 licence. Later this year, he is also expected to participate in a Test of Previous Cars session, which will provide the 300 kilometres of running 
needed to satisfy FIA superlicence requirements. Red Bull has used similar sessions to prepare other juniors, including Lawson, for promotion.

"I just need to keep going the way I am now," Tsolov said. "If I maintain this level, I have no doubt that my chance in Formula 1 will eventually come. There's no point thinking too much about it now."

Red Bull's succession dilemma

Racing Bulls faces a familiar problem: how to balance continuity with the need to evaluate its next generation. Lawson has stabilised the team since his promotion from reserve driver, but Red Bull's junior structure is designed to produce a constant supply of candidates. Tsolov, if he wins the Formula 2 title in his rookie season, would present a compelling case. Permane's public endorsement suggests internal discussions are already taking place, even if no decision has been formalised.

Tsolov's refusal to engage with the speculation is pragmatic. Red Bull's attention is earned on track, not through media positioning. The Bulgarian understands that his best route to a 2026 seat is to deliver the Formula 2 title and let the results dictate the conversation. Whether that will be enough to displace Lawson remains unclear, but Tsolov's immediate priority is ensuring Red Bull has no reason to look elsewhere.

F1 News Nikola Tsolov Red Bull Racing

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Driver profile

BG Nikola Tsolov -
  • Team -
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  • Country BG
  • Date of b. Dec 21 2006 (19)
  • Place of b. Sofia, BG
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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