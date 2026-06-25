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Ocon's Haas future in doubt as Ferrari and Toyota eye his seat

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Ocon's Haas future in doubt as Ferrari and Toyota eye his seat

Esteban Ocon faces the first serious challenge to his Haas future since joining the American team ahead of the 2026 season. The Frenchman was brought in as the experienced technical lead, but paddock sources now suggest his seat for 2027 is under scrutiny as both Ferrari and Toyota seek to influence the team's driver lineup. Three names have emerged as potential replacements, each backed by one of Haas's two major partners.

The speculation centres on the competing interests of Ferrari, Haas's longstanding engine supplier and technical partner, and Toyota, which joined forces with the team this year. Both manufacturers appear willing to leverage their relationship to secure a seat for their preferred candidate, placing Ocon in an unexpectedly vulnerable position just months into his tenure.

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Ferrari pushing Câmara through academy pipeline

Ferrari is actively exploring options to place Rafael Câmara at Haas in 2027, according to Italian outlet AutoRacer.it. The Brazilian has impressed within the Ferrari Driver Academy and delivered strong results in the junior categories, positioning himself as a serious contender for promotion. Ferrari views Haas as the natural proving ground for its young talent, much as it did with Oliver Bearman, who currently races alongside Ocon.

The Scuderia would have no objection to fielding two academy graduates simultaneously at Haas, allowing direct comparison of their development. Câmara's progression through the ranks has been closely monitored, and Ferrari's influence over Haas driver decisions remains considerable given the depth of their partnership.

Leonardo Fornaroli represents a second Ferrari-linked option. The 2024 Formula 2 champion, now a McLaren reserve driver, continues to build experience through testing programmes and has attracted attention from multiple teams. His title credentials and availability make him a plausible alternative should Ferrari prioritise championship-winning pedigree over academy tenure.

Toyota backing Tsunoda for Japanese presence

Toyota's growing involvement at Haas has introduced a separate dynamic. The Japanese manufacturer is understood to be keen on securing a Japanese driver on the grid, with Yuki Tsunoda identified as the leading candidate. Tsunoda brings four full seasons of Formula 1 experience and would offer immediate technical value as a reference point within the team, a profile distinct from the younger Ferrari prospects.

Tsunoda's current deal with Racing Bulls expires at the end of 2026, and his prospects of graduating to Red Bull Racing appear limited following Liam Lawson's promotion. A move to Haas would represent a lateral shift in competitive terms but could offer greater stability and a clear leadership role, particularly if paired with a rookie teammate.

Ocon must justify his position in second half

Ocon is not yet written off. He arrived at Haas with a reputation as a capable qualifier and technical operator, qualities the team valued after years of instability. However, the emergence of three credible alternatives, each supported by a major stakeholder, creates an unusual degree of external pressure on a driver who expected to anchor the project long-term.

The second half of 2026 will serve as Ocon's audition. If he can establish himself as the clear technical leader and consistently outperform Bearman, the case for replacing him weakens. But if Ferrari and Toyota continue to push their respective candidates, Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu faces a delicate balancing act between performance, commercial interests and partner relationships. When two manufacturers target the same seat, the incumbent rarely enjoys full security

F1 News Esteban Ocon Haas

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Pos
Team
Points
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Mercedes
262
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Ferrari
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McLaren
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4
Red Bull Racing
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Alpine F1
60
6
Racing Bulls
38
7
Haas F1
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8
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Date
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
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China
Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
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Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco
Monte Carlo
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Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
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Austria
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco Monte Carlo
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Austria Red Bull Ring
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Driver profile

FR Esteban Ocon 31
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 487
  • Podiums 4
  • Grand Prix 187
  • Country FR
  • Date of b. Sep 17 1996 (29)
  • Place of b. Évreux, FR
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.86 m
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