Esteban Ocon has dismissed concerns that Max Verstappen could walk away from Formula 1 over the current power unit regulations, insisting drivers believe the sport is heading in the right direction despite widespread frustration. The Haas driver, speaking to Italian outlet AutoMoto, acknowledged the criticism surrounding the 2026 engine rules but said the paddock is confident the FIA is listening to driver feedback and making the necessary adjustments to keep even the most vocal critics on board.

Verstappen's discontent with the new hybrid-heavy regulations has been well documented since their introduction this season. The Dutchman has repeatedly voiced his displeasure, at times suggesting he could leave the sport if the racing does not improve. His stance has found support across the grid, with multiple drivers echoing concerns that the increased reliance on electrical components has compromised the spectacle. The FIA has since announced regulatory tweaks aimed at addressing those complaints, though the broader debate over F1's technical direction continues to simmer.

Ocon is among those who would prefer a more radical rethink of the power unit formula. When asked what engine configuration he would choose, the Frenchman did not hesitate: a naturally aspirated V8 or V10 without turbocharging. "I think the V8s were the best engines in Formula 1," Ocon told AutoMoto. "If I could choose, I'd take one with a large displacement. Not 2.4 litres, but 3.5 or four litres to reach 900 horsepower. And then I'd add another 100 to 150 horsepower with the hybrid. It would be an engine with more character."

The driver consensus on Verstappen's future

Asked directly whether Verstappen's retirement threat should be taken seriously, Ocon was unequivocal. "He won't leave," the 28-year-old said. "Of course it would be a problem if we lost such an enormously successful driver because of the technical rules we have now. But I don't think that will happen. They really are listening to us, and we're now heading in the right direction."

Ocon's confidence reflects a broader belief in the paddock that the FIA's recent responsiveness has defused the most immediate tensions. While the 2026 regulations were designed to attract new manufacturers and present a greener image, the on-track reality has fallen short of expectations. Fans and drivers alike have criticized the racing, with complaints ranging from reduced overtaking opportunities to the complexity of managing energy deployment across race distances.

Regulatory adjustments already underway

The FIA has already implemented mid-season changes to simplify certain aspects of the power unit rules, a move Ocon described as positive. "I think everyone agrees that the rules at the start of the year were too complicated," he said. "A number of interventions have already been made, and that's a good thing."

Those interventions include adjustments to energy recovery limits and tweaks to the balance between internal combustion and electrical power output. While the changes have been welcomed, they stop short of the fundamental overhaul some drivers, including Ocon, would prefer. His call for a return to higher-displacement, character-rich engines reflects a tension at the heart of modern F1: the push for sustainability versus the desire for visceral, engaging racing.

What keeps Verstappen in the cockpit

Verstappen's complaints, while blunt, have not been accompanied by any concrete indication he is preparing to step away. The three-time world champion remains under contract with Red Bull, and his competitive drive shows no sign of waning. What his frustrations have achieved, however, is to amplify the chorus of voices calling for a rethink of the sport's technical direction. Ocon's comments suggest that chorus is being heard, and that the FIA's willingness to adapt has reassured drivers that their input matters.

For now, the grid appears united in the belief that F1 can correct course without losing its most dominant driver. Whether the sport will take the more dramatic step Ocon advocates, returning to the visceral sound and feel of naturally aspirated engines, remains to be seen. But the fact that such conversations are happening at all signals a recognition that the current formula is not yet delivering what drivers, fans, or even the sport's most successful competitor expected