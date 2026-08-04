Oliver Bearman has acknowledged that his path to a future race seat at Ferrari has become significantly more complicated. The 21-year-old Haas driver admits Lewis Hamilton's resurgence at the Scuderia this season has, for now, reduced his own chances of stepping up to the Italian team.

Bearman impressed during his emergency call-up for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia in 2024, a performance that helped secure him a full-time seat at Haas for 2025. After a solid rookie campaign, the Briton was quickly floated as a potential Ferrari driver for the future, particularly when Hamilton struggled during his opening months at Maranello. That narrative has shifted. Hamilton's return to form, culminating in victory at Barcelona, has reminded the paddock why Ferrari signed him in the first place.

Speaking on the Beyond The Grid podcast, Bearman was candid about the dual emotions Hamilton's revival has stirred. "As a Formula 1 fan and also as a fan of Lewis, it's brilliant to see him driving at this level again," he said. "His win in Barcelona was a special moment, especially with three Brits on the podium and Lewis finishing on top."

The personal cost of Hamilton's Barcelona triumph

Bearman did not shy away from the professional implications. "For my own career, that's obviously not ideal," he admitted. "But I'm only 21 years old. I'm in no rush and I don't think it's a bad thing at all to stay at Haas for now. There's still a huge amount I can learn here."

The comment reflects a mature understanding of the Ferrari pipeline. With Hamilton contracted through 2026 and Charles Leclerc tied down long-term, the Scuderia's driver lineup is set for the foreseeable future. Bearman's early-season momentum as a Ferrari prospect has been tempered by the reality that Hamilton, even at 40, remains one of the sport's most effective drivers when given a competitive car.

Ferrari remains the ultimate ambition

Bearman's focus on Haas does not mean he has abandoned his long-term ambitions. "My dream is still to drive for Ferrari one day," he said. "But I also don't want to wait three, four or five years for a chance that might never come."

That pragmatism is telling. Bearman is a Ferrari junior and remains embedded in the team's development programme, but he is not willing to stake his entire career on a seat that may not materialise. The risk for Ferrari is that another team offers him a competitive drive before they can accommodate him.

Championship aspirations beyond the red overalls

Bearman was blunt about his ultimate objective. "I want to fight for world championships. Maybe that sounds selfish, but that's exactly why I'm in Formula 1. If I get the chance to fight for titles somewhere, I'll take it with both hands."

The statement underlines a broader shift in junior driver thinking. A decade ago, the prestige of a Ferrari seat might have justified years of patience. In the current era, with multiple teams capable of challenging for titles depending on regulation cycles, drivers are less willing to wait indefinitely for heritage names. Bearman's situation mirrors that of other highly rated young drivers who must weigh loyalty to an academy programme against the risk of missing their competitive window. Hamilton's continued excellence at Ferrari has clarified Bearman's timeline: he has time, but not forever.