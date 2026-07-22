Ryo Hirakawa will take part in first practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix this Friday, filling Haas's mandatory rookie session in place of Oliver Bearman. The 32-year-old Toyota factory driver and 2022 Le Mans winner is hoping for a more productive outing than his previous appearance in Austria, where aero testing and a red flag curtailed his running.

All Formula 1 teams are required to field a rookie driver in two practice sessions per car this season under FIA regulations. A driver qualifies as a rookie if they have competed in two or fewer Grands Prix, with no upper age limit. That definition allows Hirakawa, who has extensive experience in the World Endurance Championship, to fulfil the obligation despite being well into his thirties and far from a novice in professional motorsport.

Haas has used Hirakawa once already this year, at the Austrian Grand Prix, but that session yielded little meaningful track time. The Japanese driver was assigned aero testing duties and then caught out by a red flag, preventing him from completing any representative push laps. Friday in Hungary offers a chance to rectify that and provide the team with usable feedback ahead of the rest of the weekend.

Second chance after Austria disappointment

"First of all, I want to thank Toyota and Haas for this opportunity to get behind the wheel of the VF-26 during FP1 in Hungary," Hirakawa said in a statement released by the team. "It will be my second chance in the VF-26 after a difficult session in Austria, where aero tests and a red flag meant I couldn't do any push laps."

Hirakawa will drive Bearman's car for the session, with the British rookie stepping aside to allow the team to satisfy its regulatory requirement. Bearman, who joined Haas this season after impressing in a substitute appearance for Ferrari in 2024, will return to the cockpit for second practice and the remainder of the weekend.

Hungary's technical challenge

The Hungaroring presents a different set of demands compared to the high-speed layout of the Red Bull Ring. Hirakawa acknowledged the circuit's reputation as one of the more technical venues on the calendar. "This week I get the chance to do some push laps, so I'm really looking forward to that," he said. "The track here is a real challenge. It's quite narrow, tight, and there are a lot of low- and medium-speed corners."

For Haas, the session represents an opportunity to gather data from a driver with no preconceptions about the VF-26's behaviour. Hirakawa's feedback, particularly on a circuit that exposes weaknesses in mechanical grip and balance, could prove valuable as the team refines its setup for qualifying and race day.

Veteran experience in a rookie slot

Hirakawa's status as a factory driver for Toyota Gazoo Racing in the WEC places him among the most accomplished drivers to take part in a rookie FP1 session this season. His victory at Le Mans in 2022, alongside Sébastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley, underlined his ability to perform under pressure in endurance racing's most demanding environment.

"It will be great to really push to the limit and collect some good feedback for the team," Hirakawa added. "That can help them prepare a fast car for FP2 and the rest of the weekend." Whether that translates into meaningful lap time remains to be seen, but Friday will at least offer him the track time that Austria denied.