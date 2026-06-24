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How Laura Müller became comfortable making F1 history at Haas

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How Laura Müller became comfortable making F1 history at Haas

Laura Müller has completed the transition from historic appointment to established presence. The German made history in early 2025 when she became the first woman to serve as a race engineer in Formula 1, a role she now occupies with growing authority on the Haas pit wall alongside Esteban Ocon. Eighteen months into the job, Müller told F1.com that the initial learning curve has given way to confidence, allowing her to focus on strategy and performance rather than process.

The appointment generated significant media attention, but Müller quickly established herself within the team structure. Her work did not go unrecognised. Earlier this year, a corner at the Australian Grand Prix was named in her honour, a rare acknowledgment of her role in breaking one of motorsport's most persistent barriers.

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Müller's path to the race engineer role was not a sudden leap. She joined Haas in 2022, initially working on the simulator before progressing to a performance engineer position. That internal progression proved critical when the opportunity arose to step into the race engineer role, giving her institutional knowledge that smoothed the transition.

From process to performance

Müller described the shift in her own mindset over the past year and a half. "Like any new role, you first learn the basics and need time to master everything," she explained to F1.com. "At a certain point, that becomes routine and you can shift your attention to other matters. I feel much more confident during sessions now and no longer have to worry about forgetting something. That allows me to focus entirely on the car's performance."

The distinction is significant. In her early months, Müller was managing the mechanics of the role: radio discipline, procedural checks, coordination with the strategy team. Now, she operates within that framework instinctively, freeing mental capacity for the tactical decisions that define race outcomes. It is the difference between competence and fluency.

Haas tenure proved decisive

Müller acknowledged that her prior experience at Haas made the step up considerably easier than if she had taken the same position at an unfamiliar team. "I always wanted to be a race engineer. I had already fulfilled that role in other racing categories before I came to Haas," she said. "Because I already knew the team, I knew exactly who to go to, which questions to ask, and how everything worked. That gave me a huge head start."

The comment underscores a reality often overlooked in discussions of diversity in technical roles: institutional knowledge matters. Müller was not parachuted into the position. She had spent years learning Haas's systems, earning trust, and demonstrating capability in adjacent roles. By the time she moved onto the pit wall, she was already embedded in the team's decision-making structure.

Building trust with Ocon

Müller and Ocon began working together in 2025, a pairing that benefited from relatively stable regulations before the sweeping technical changes introduced for 2026. That grace period allowed them to establish communication rhythms and mutual understanding without the pressure of relearning the car from scratch.

"Looking back, that was incredibly important," Müller said. "This season, so much has changed that you need all your attention for the new challenges. Esteban and I understand each other very well now. He knows I'm fighting for the same things he is. We're both extremely driven and always want to extract the maximum. He doesn't have to worry that certain things won't happen, because he knows I'll push just as hard as he does."

The dynamic Müller describes is the foundation of effective driver-engineer relationships: shared ambition and aligned priorities. Ocon, a veteran of multiple teams, evidently trusts that Müller will advocate for him within the team and pursue every available tenth. For a race engineer, particularly one operating under unusual scrutiny, that trust is both earned and essential. Müller has now moved beyond the novelty of her appointment. The next phase will be defined by results, not milestones

F1 News Esteban Ocon Haas

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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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FR Esteban Ocon 31
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 487
  • Podiums 4
  • Grand Prix 187
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Sep 17 1996 (29)
  • Place of b. Évreux, France
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.86 m
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