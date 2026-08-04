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Why Red Bull tells its young drivers to watch Verstappen closely

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Why Red Bull tells its young drivers to watch Verstappen closely

Max Verstappen has become more than Red Bull's lead driver. Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane actively instructs his young drivers to study the four-time world champion during race weekends, not for his lap times but for how he works with his engineers. Permane believes Verstappen's calm demeanour and precision in feedback offer a template that matters as much as raw speed in Formula 1, particularly for drivers hoping to follow the same promotion path from the junior team to the main outfit.

Permane told Formule1.nl that he regularly directs his drivers' attention to Verstappen's radio exchanges and garage conduct. "One of the things I always tell our guys is: listen carefully to how Max communicates," the Racing Bulls boss said. "Look at how calm he always stays and notice the quality of the feedback he gives to his team." That composure under pressure, Permane argues, is an underappreciated element of Verstappen's dominance and a skill young drivers often overlook in their focus on outright pace.

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Communication as competitive advantage

Verstappen's ability to articulate what the car is doing helps Red Bull's engineers iterate setup changes with unusual efficiency. Permane sees this clarity as what separates a quick driver from a complete one. "His clear communication helps the engineers continuously improve the car and makes him much more than just an exceptionally fast driver," he explained. For Racing Bulls, which serves as Red Bull's proving ground, teaching drivers to deliver useful, structured feedback is as important as hitting target lap times in practice sessions.

Permane uses Verstappen as a reference point precisely because the Dutchman came through the same system. After one season and four additional races with Toro Rosso in 2015 and early 2016, Verstappen was promoted mid-season to Red Bull Racing and won his first grand prix in Barcelona on debut. That trajectory, culminating in four world titles, remains the model for every driver signed to the Red Bull junior programme.

Behaviour inside and outside the cockpit

"I think Max is a great example for young drivers," Permane said. "Not only because of his speed, but also through the way he behaves, both in and out of the car." The Racing Bulls principal wants his drivers to understand that success in Formula 1 requires more than qualifying pace. Verstappen's consistency in how he handles debriefs, manages media obligations, and maintains focus across a 24-race calendar forms part of the blueprint Permane presents to his own roster.

"His attitude is exemplary in my view. That's why I like to use him as a guideline for our young drivers," Permane concluded. With Red Bull's junior pipeline under scrutiny after several high-profile exits and demotions in recent seasons, the emphasis on Verstappen's all-round professionalism signals a shift in how the organisation evaluates talent. Speed alone no longer guarantees promotion; the ability to contribute to car development and remain composed when results falter now carries equal weight in the calculus.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Racing Bulls

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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,521
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  • Grand Prix 242
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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