Max Verstappen can claim three separate Zandvoort circuit records when the Dutch Grand Prix runs for the final time later this month. The four-time world champion has a chance to equal Jim Clark's win record at the Noord-Holland venue, match Niki Lauda and Clark's podium tally, and surpass René Arnoux's pole position count in what will be the last opportunity to rewrite the circuit's history books in Formula 1.

The Dutch Grand Prix returns to the F1 calendar for a fifth and final appearance in 2025, with the event scheduled to disappear after this season. Verstappen has stood on the podium in all four races since the circuit's comeback in 2021, giving him a perfect record that currently ties him with Sir Jackie Stewart on five podium finishes. A sixth would move him clear of the three-time champion and draw him level with Clark and Lauda, who each claimed six Zandvoort podiums during the circuit's original run from 1952 to 1985.

Clark's win record within reach

Verstappen has won three of the four modern Dutch Grands Prix, missing out only in 2023 when Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took victory. Another win this year would bring him level with Clark, who also recorded four wins at the seaside circuit during his career. Given Zandvoort's removal from the 2026 calendar, no driver will ever have the chance to surpass that mark, making this Verstappen's sole opportunity to join the Scottish legend atop the all-time leaderboard.

The timing matters beyond sentiment. Verstappen's Red Bull has shown vulnerability this season in a way it did not during the team's dominant 2022 and 2023 campaigns. Securing home victory would reinforce his championship credentials and offer a symbolic close to a circuit that has delivered some of his most emphatic performances in front of a packed, orange-clad grandstand.

Pole position record up for grabs

Verstappen has also taken pole position three times at Zandvoort, equalling the circuit record held by Arnoux, the French driver who last started from pole there in 1983. A fourth pole would make Verstappen the outright leader in that category and, crucially, deliver his first pole position of 2025. Red Bull's qualifying form has dipped relative to its previous dominance, and a pole at Zandvoort would signal a return to form at a critical juncture in the season.

The circuit's layout, with its banked final corner and tight technical sections, has suited Verstappen's driving style since the track was resurfaced and modified for its 2021 return. Whether Red Bull can provide him with a car capable of pole remains the central question, but the incentive is clear: one lap could secure two records in a single afternoon.

Final chance to own Zandvoort's legacy

Zandvoort's removal from the calendar after 2025 closes the door on further record attempts. Verstappen's opportunity to surpass Stewart, equal Clark and Lauda, and claim outright pole superiority over Arnoux exists only within the next few weeks. For a driver who has built his career on home soil advantage, the stakes are both statistical and symbolic. The circuit that roared him to three victories in four years will not return, and the records available this month will stand as the final word on Formula 1's relationship with the Dutch coastal track.