Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has delivered an emphatic endorsement of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, describing the Mercedes driver as a major asset for the sport following a breakthrough first half of the 2025 season. Antonelli has won six races and leads the world championship in just his second year in Formula 1, a performance few anticipated when the Italian teenager stepped up from junior categories. Domenicali, who hails from the same region of Italy as Antonelli, told F1.com that the 18-year-old brings something genuinely fresh to the championship and has already proven his strength under pressure.

The gap between expectation and reality has been stark. Antonelli entered 2025 with limited single-seater experience and a high-profile crash during his first practice outing at Monza in 2024. Yet he has not only outperformed teammate George Russell consistently but has built what Domenicali calls a comfortable championship lead. Two retirements have cost him points; without them, his advantage would be even larger. For a driver still in his teens, the composure required to manage that kind of pressure is rare.

What Domenicali sees in Antonelli

Domenicali's praise was specific and unqualified. "What the on-track action is concerned, an important story this season is the success of Antonelli," the Italian said. "The teenager is the youngest driver ever to lead the world championship and he has already taken six wins. He is fresh, brings something genuinely new to Formula 1, and he is open to everything that comes his way." The CEO added that Antonelli handles the demands of the sport "fantastically" and has already demonstrated exceptional strength on a sporting level.

Domenicali stressed that Antonelli's consistency has been visible to everyone. "You can just see that he is performing very solidly," he said. "For Italian fans, that is hugely important. The last time an Italian driver won anything significant in Formula 1 was a very, very long time ago." The reference carries weight. Ferrari has not had an Italian race winner since Giancarlo Fisichella's stand-in victory at Monza in 2009, and no Italian has won a world title since Alberto Ascari in 1953. Antonelli's presence at the front of the field has reawakened interest in a market F1 has long struggled to energise beyond the pull of Ferrari itself.

Popularity among peers and what comes next

Domenicali also noted that Antonelli is well-liked among his fellow drivers, though he acknowledged that dynamic may shift if the Italian secures the championship. "That will certainly change if he wins the title, but that is just the nature of the sport," he said. "For now, I am just very pleased with the way he commits to the sport. I have known him for a very long time and he is clearly a huge asset for the future."

The relationship between Domenicali and Antonelli predates the driver's F1 debut. Both come from the Emilia-Romagna region, and Domenicali has followed the teenager's career closely through the junior ranks. That familiarity informs his confidence in Antonelli's long-term prospects, but it also raises questions about how the sport's most senior commercial figure navigates public endorsements of individual drivers. Domenicali's role requires him to promote the championship as a whole, yet his comments reflect a genuine belief that Antonelli represents something valuable beyond short-term results.

Six wins in half a season is a statement, but the championship is far from decided. Antonelli's lead is substantial, yet the second half of any F1 season tests resilience and adaptability in ways the first does not. Mercedes has given him a car capable of winning, and he has capitalised on that advantage with a maturity that belies his age. Whether he can sustain that form through the remainder of the calendar will determine not just his championship prospects, but whether Domenicali's faith in him as a generational talent proves justified.