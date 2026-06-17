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Sainz's blunt message to Williams: "Go back to the drawing board"

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Sainz's blunt message to Williams: "Go back to the drawing board"

Carlos Sainz has issued a stark warning to Williams after a sobering Spanish Grand Prix exposed the scale of the team's performance deficit. The 31-year-old Spaniard finished 12th at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, almost two seconds off the pace, and called for urgent action to close a gap that proved wider than the team had anticipated. While Williams expected a difficult weekend on home soil for Sainz, the magnitude of the shortfall in medium and high-speed corners has forced a reckoning about the FW48's fundamental weaknesses.

Williams arrived in Barcelona with guarded expectations after strong showings in Miami, Canada and Monaco. Those street circuits and one-off layouts masked underlying problems that a high-speed, technical venue like Barcelona was always going to reveal. Sainz's 12th place and Alex Albon's retirement confirmed what internal data had suggested: the car lacks sufficient downforce and remains overweight. For Sainz, a driver who won races with Ferrari just two seasons ago, the reality check was particularly stark.

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Downforce and weight holding Williams back

"We knew it would be difficult, we had calculated that beforehand," Sainz admitted after the race. "But the scale of our deficit in the medium-speed and high-speed corners has opened our eyes." Barcelona's layout, with its blend of technical demands, is widely regarded as one of the most accurate benchmarks of raw car performance. Sainz noted that Williams trailed the leaders by nearly two seconds per lap and sat six to seven tenths behind the best car in the midfield. That gap, he made clear, is unacceptable.

The Spaniard identified two core issues: a lack of downforce and excess weight. Williams has been working on weight-saving solutions behind the scenes, with updates planned for upcoming races. Sainz, however, expressed doubt about whether those changes will be enough to close the competitive gap on circuits that demand high aerodynamic efficiency. "I know which updates are coming and normally they do deliver results for us," he said. "But I don't know if that will be enough on circuits like Barcelona. We need to do more than we are currently doing."

Sainz demands faster development pace

The frustration in Sainz's tone was evident. Williams lured him from Ferrari with promises of a rebuild, but the Spaniard is now confronting the reality of a team still struggling to extract performance from its 2026-regulation car. His call to "go back to the drawing board" and introduce new parts faster suggests he believes the current development trajectory is insufficient. Every gram of weight saved and every unit of downforce gained matters, Sainz stressed, particularly as Williams fights to stay within touching distance of the midfield pack.

Barcelona's unforgiving nature has clarified where Williams stands. The team's recent points finishes came on circuits that suited its car's narrow operating window. On a traditional, high-speed layout, the FW48's deficiencies were laid bare. For Sainz, the Spanish GP was not just a disappointing home race; it was a wake-up call. Whether Williams can respond with the urgency he demands will define the rest of his season and the credibility of the team's long-term project

F1 News Carlos Sainz Jr Williams

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Pos
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Mercedes
262
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Ferrari
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McLaren
141
4
Red Bull Racing
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Alpine F1
60
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
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United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco Monte Carlo
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
  • Team Williams
  • Points 1,343
  • Podiums 29
  • Grand Prix 239
  • Country ES
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (31)
  • Place of b. Madrid, ES
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
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Williams
Williams
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