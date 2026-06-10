McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has refused to concede the 2026 championship fight, despite a turbulent start that has left the reigning constructors' champions trailing Mercedes by 126 points after six races. Stella invoked the team's 2024 comeback as evidence that a similar turnaround remains possible, but acknowledged the circumstances this time are considerably less favourable. With Lando Norris languishing in sixth place and Andrea Kimi Antonelli dominating for Mercedes, the Woking team faces one of its most daunting challenges in recent years.

A very different deficit

McLaren's 2024 season remains the obvious template. Six races into that campaign, the team faced a significant points gap, yet still managed to overhaul Red Bull and claim the constructors' title while Norris secured his first drivers' crown. Stella is leaning on that memory as he navigates the current crisis.

"We continue to believe this season can still go the same way as 2024," Stella said. "Back then, we were not in a great position after the opening phase either, and we still managed to close the gap."

The parallel, however, has limits. In 2024, McLaren could see progress in both performance and reliability early enough to justify optimism. That clarity is absent now. "At the time, we saw early on that both our performance and our reliability were heading in the right direction," Stella admitted. "We have less of that feeling at the moment. If we want to stay in this title fight, a clear turnaround needs to come quickly."

Reliability crisis undermines championship hopes

The MCL40 has proven fragile under the new technical regulations. Norris has retired multiple times already this season, most recently in Monaco, while Oscar Piastri has also lost crucial points to mechanical failures and errors. The pattern is corrosive: even when the car shows pace, it cannot be trusted to finish races.

Mercedes, by contrast, has been nearly faultless. Antonelli leads the drivers' standings with 156 points, more than double Norris' tally of 58. The German team has adapted to the 2026 ruleset with precision, leaving rivals scrambling. Where Red Bull faltered in 2024 and handed McLaren an opening, Mercedes has shown no such vulnerability six races into this campaign.

That absence of a weak link in the competition compounds McLaren's internal struggles. In 2024, the team could afford to develop steadily while Red Bull's form collapsed. Now, every dropped result widens a gap that is already approaching insurmountable territory in a shortened development window.

What McLaren needs to change

Stella's public message remains defiant, but his checklist is long. McLaren must solve its reliability issues, extract more performance from a package that has underdelivered, and hope Mercedes stumbles. "We need to improve our speed, solve the reliability problems, and at the same time hope that Mercedes proves vulnerable somewhere," he said. "Only then can we close the gap."

The margin for error is vanishing. With 18 races still to run, mathematics permits a comeback, but the trajectory must reverse immediately. McLaren's engineering group is under pressure to diagnose the MCL40's fragility while simultaneously unlocking lap time. The team has shown it can execute such recoveries before, but never from this far back against opposition this strong.

Antonelli's emergence complicates the picture

Beyond the technical challenge, McLaren now faces a driver performing at the peak of his powers. Antonelli's lead is not the product of fortune or rival misfortune; he has been the class of the field, winning races and maximising every opportunity Mercedes' reliability has afforded him. Norris, by contrast, has been unable to showcase his own form because the car beneath him keeps failing.

For McLaren, the 2024 comeback story risks becoming a narrative trap. Repeating that feat required a rival's collapse and an upward performance curve visible early enough to sustain momentum. Neither condition exists today. Stella's optimism may be necessary for morale, but the evidence suggests McLaren is fighting a very different battle this time, one that may already be slipping beyond reach