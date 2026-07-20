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Why Jacky Ickx believes Hamilton can still win the championship

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Why Jacky Ickx believes Hamilton can still win the championship

Jacky Ickx believes Lewis Hamilton remains a contender for the 2025 world championship and has described the prospect of a title battle between the 41-year-old Ferrari driver and Mercedes' 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli as the "most beautiful scenario" imaginable. The former Ferrari driver told La Gazzetta dello Sport he is delighted to see Hamilton competitive again after last season's difficult debut year with the Scuderia, calling the age gap between the sport's oldest and youngest front-runners an "incredible" storyline.

Hamilton endured his worst Formula 1 season in 2024, failing to reach the podium for the first time in his career as Ferrari struggled to find consistent form. The seven-time world champion has reversed that trajectory in 2025, winning the Barcelona Grand Prix and recently overtaking George Russell in the championship standings, though recent rounds have proven challenging for the British driver.

Ickx, who drove for Ferrari between 1970 and 1973, winning six races and claiming 11 pole positions across 55 starts, praised team principal Fred Vasseur for creating the conditions necessary for a championship challenge. "I have always thought that Vasseur needed confidence to build a winning project," the Belgian said. "It is fantastic to see that it is going well, and I have the feeling that there is now a family atmosphere in the team, just like the unity we had when I drove for Ferrari."

Ferrari's resurgence under Vasseur

Ferrari has shown marked improvement this season compared to 2024, though the Maranello outfit has not yet reached the consistency its leadership demands. Vasseur, in his third season as team principal, has overseen a cultural shift within the organisation that Ickx believes mirrors the environment during his own tenure in the early 1970s. The 80-year-old suggested that internal cohesion, rather than pure performance gains, may be the foundation of Ferrari's revival.

Hamilton's return to competitiveness has been one of the season's defining narratives. After a winless first year at Ferrari in which he failed to adapt to the SF-25's characteristics, the Briton has shown flashes of the form that secured him seven world titles. His victory in Barcelona marked his first win since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and reignited speculation that an eighth championship remains within reach.

Age versus youth at the front

Ickx highlighted the generational contrast at the sharp end of the grid as a compelling subplot. "It is fantastic to see Hamilton competitive again," he said. "It is still too early to say whether he can win the F1 title, but it is already incredible to see a 41-year-old driver fighting against a 19-year-old. Who could ever have imagined such a beautiful story?" Antonelli, who replaced Russell at Mercedes for 2025, has emerged as one of the season's breakthrough performers and represents the youngest generation of drivers capable of challenging for race wins.

Hamilton's recent form has been uneven. While he sits ahead of Russell in the standings following last weekend's race, he has endured several difficult rounds that have prevented him from mounting sustained pressure on the championship leader. Ferrari's performance window has also proven narrower than anticipated, with the team struggling on certain circuit layouts despite showing race-winning pace elsewhere.

A title fight Ickx wants to see

For Ickx, a championship duel between Hamilton and Antonelli would represent the ideal conclusion to the 2025 season. The pairing would frame the sport's past and future in direct competition, with Hamilton chasing a record-breaking eighth title while Antonelli seeks to become the youngest world champion in Formula 1 history. Whether Ferrari can provide Hamilton with the machinery to sustain that challenge over the remaining races remains the decisive question. Vasseur's project has restored competitiveness, but converting that into a title bid will require consistency Ferrari has not yet demonstrated across a full campaign.

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Jacky Ickx Ferrari

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
358
2
Ferrari
285
3
McLaren
195
4
Red Bull Racing
151
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
58
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
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9
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Aston Martin
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Date
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
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Spain
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Austria
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United Kingdom
Silverstone
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Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
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Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
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Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,680
  • Podiums 137
  • Grand Prix 241
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
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Ferrari
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