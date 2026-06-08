Juan Pablo Montoya has praised Max Verstappen for his immediate reaction to a poor start in Monaco, steering his Red Bull hard to the left to avoid triggering a multi-car collision before an engine failure ended his race on the formation lap. The four-time world champion suffered a DNF without completing a single racing lap, despite a strong weekend that included a standout qualifying performance.

Verstappen's retirement proved particularly painful given the promise his weekend had shown. After qualifying well and showing competitive pace throughout practice, the Dutch driver was forced to pull into the pitlane before the race even began, his power unit having failed. His instinctive move to the left, however, drew praise from a former driver who has been notably critical of him in recent weeks.

Speaking on F1TV, Montoya highlighted Verstappen's quick thinking in the opening moments. "That, he did very well. When he noticed the car wasn't getting away, he immediately steered left," the Colombian said. Montoya, who has made headlines recently for his sharp criticism of Verstappen, offered rare commendation for the Red Bull driver's situational awareness.

Why Monaco demanded split-second judgement

Monaco's notoriously narrow streets leave little margin for error, a characteristic that has produced countless incidents over the decades. Montoya emphasised that Verstappen's immediate response to the loss of power was precisely what the circumstances required. "Because it's so narrow here, and you can cause a chain reaction crash if you don't move aside, I think he reacted straight away and gave space," Montoya explained.

The decision to steer left rather than attempt to limp forward or hesitate could have prevented a far more serious incident. With the field accelerating behind him and limited visibility in the tight confines of the Monaco street circuit, any delay in moving offline risked collecting multiple cars in a high-speed pile-up.

A promising weekend undone

Verstappen had been positioned for what Montoya and many observers expected to be a compelling battle at the front. "You know, he had such a good weekend in prospect and we were all expecting an insane fight," Montoya said. Red Bull's pace throughout practice and qualifying suggested Verstappen would be a central figure in the race outcome.

Instead, the narrative shifted entirely to Kimi Antonelli, who delivered what Montoya described as a performance beyond reproach. "But I don't think anyone had anything for Kimi today. He was on another level," the former Williams and McLaren driver said. Antonelli secured his fifth consecutive race victory, extending a streak that has redefined the championship conversation.

Rare praise from a frequent critic

Montoya's approval carries particular weight given his recent criticism of Verstappen. Over the past weeks, the Colombian has made headlines for pointed remarks about the reigning world champion's approach and performances. His willingness to commend Verstappen's race craft in Monaco, even in a DNF, suggests the professionalism displayed in those opening moments met the standards of a driver who knows what split-second decisions at 200 kilometres per hour demand.

Verstappen's engine failure marks another setback in what has become an increasingly unpredictable season. While his qualifying form remained strong in Monaco, reliability issues continue to deny him the opportunity to convert grid positions into results. How Red Bull responds to this latest mechanical failure will shape Verstappen's ability to close the gap as the championship enters its critical mid-season phase