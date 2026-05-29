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Hadjar sees only positives for Red Bull ahead of Monaco

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Hadjar sees only positives for Red Bull ahead of Monaco

Isack Hadjar believes Red Bull Racing has finally identified the performance window it needs to challenge for victories, starting in Monaco this weekend. The French driver secured fifth place in Canada after a difficult opening to his debut season alongside Max Verstappen, and says the team now understands why the car suddenly came alive in Montreal. With Verstappen finishing just 11 seconds behind race winner Kimi Antonelli, Red Bull's 27-point haul in Canada marks a turning point for a squad that has struggled to match the pace of Mercedes and Ferrari so far this season.

Hadjar qualified seventh in Canada but raced his way to fifth, pressuring Charles Leclerc for much of the afternoon. The 21-year-old describes the weekend as his best yet with Red Bull, though he admits the car remains a handful to extract maximum performance from. "I had the speed, but I was mainly struggling with myself," Hadjar told Talking Bull. "To be honest, the car was very fast, but it was difficult to drive."

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The difficulty in managing the RB package meant Hadjar had to leave laptime on the table. "I couldn't push as hard as I wanted to. I had to give up some speed because of that, but I was still able to fight for fourth place. With all the penalties, we had to settle for fifth, but that was still good." Despite the compromises, Hadjar's performance suggested Red Bull had made a step forward with its setup direction, something the team has now validated in its post-race analysis.

Red Bull identifies breakthrough setup direction

What matters most to Red Bull is not just the result, but the clarity that came with it. Hadjar confirmed the team has pinpointed why the car performed better in Canada, giving them a foundation to build on for the European swing. "We have answers as to why our car performed better this weekend. We know the reason for that," he said. The implication is clear: Red Bull can now replicate that performance window rather than stumbling upon it by chance.

Montreal's street circuit characteristics, with its heavy braking zones and traction-limited corners, have historically exposed weaknesses in car balance. If Red Bull has genuinely understood what unlocked performance there, the tight confines of Monaco should offer similar opportunities. The team scored its best points haul of the season so far in Canada, a result that lifts them in the constructors' standings and provides genuine momentum heading into a circuit where track position and one-lap pace are decisive.

Monaco presents opportunity to close gap at the front

Hadjar is not entertaining the idea of consolidation. With Verstappen finishing 11 seconds behind Antonelli, Red Bull is no longer adrift in a hopeless chase. The gap is manageable, and Monaco's unique demands could shuffle the order further. "We also know that in Monaco we have something to fight for at the front of the field, so there are only positives," Hadjar said. His tone reflects a team that believes it can genuinely contest for wins rather than simply limit damage.

Red Bull's challenge now is translating that optimism into qualifying performance. Monaco offers minimal overtaking opportunities, meaning Saturday will define Sunday. Hadjar's seventh-place start in Canada proved he can deliver a clean lap under pressure, but the margins in Monaco are even finer. If Red Bull can carry its improved race pace into a stronger grid position, Verstappen and Hadjar could both be in contention. The team's trajectory has shifted from damage limitation to genuine threat, and Monaco will reveal whether that shift is real or fleeting

F1 News Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing

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Driver profile

FR Isack Hadjar 6
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 65
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 29
  • Country FR
  • Date of b. Sep 28 2004 (21)
  • Place of b. Parijs, FR
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
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