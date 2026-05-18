Ralf Schumacher is not convinced that the upgrade package Mercedes are bringing to Canada will automatically benefit Kimi Antonelli. The young Italian has won three of the first four races and is leading the championship, but Schumacher draws a direct parallel with what happened to Oscar Piastri last year when McLaren introduced a significant update that turned out to suit Lando Norris far better than his teammate.

The Precedent From Last Season

Schumacher made his point on Sky Deutschland's Backstage Boxengasse. "What the update concerns, it can go either way. You never know, because it depends a bit on the driving style. That was also clear last year at McLaren, when an upgrade was suddenly introduced. Lando Norris was very happy with it, but Oscar Piastri was not." The implication for Canada is straightforward: Mercedes know Russell's preferences inside out after years of working with him. Antonelli's relationship with the engineering team is still developing, and a car that moves in a direction that suits Russell could simultaneously make Antonelli's weekend harder.

Last Year's Rear Axle Problem Is the Warning Sign

Schumacher pointed to a specific moment from Antonelli's debut season that illustrates the risk. "We remember that Mercedes also got it completely wrong last year with the rear axle, which went in the wrong direction and caused Antonelli real problems. He really struggled with that. He simply could not handle it, and of course that kind of thing can always happen again."

His overall assessment of Antonelli was generous despite the warning. "The season is still young, it is still early. But regardless you have to have real respect for what he has achieved so far. It is truly remarkable. So young, and yet capable of reaching that level, and especially after setbacks, because we should not forget that he also made mistakes. He was always immediately back, and he absolutely deserves enormous credit for that."