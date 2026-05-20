Ralf Schumacher has delivered a blunt verdict on Charles Leclerc's championship prospects and they are tied entirely to one condition: he needs to be somewhere other than Ferrari to win one.

The Talent Is Not the Problem

Schumacher's argument, made to Sky Deutschland, is not about Leclerc's ability. He is generous about that. "In a McLaren he could absolutely become world champion, just as Norris was able to compete last year. I have no doubt about that for a single second." The comparison is pointed: Norris won the title in the fastest car in a team with a structure that allowed him to perform. Leclerc, Schumacher argues, does not have that structural support at Ferrari.

"Is he a Max Verstappen? No, not that." But Schumacher was careful to distinguish between the scale of the talent and the environment around it. "I absolutely believe in his potential. Beyond that, he is also just a genuinely nice and likeable person." The warmth is real, but it does not change his assessment of the institution. "Ferrari remains Ferrari, and Fred Vasseur alone is not going to change that. The question remains whether you can ever become world champion in this structure."

Verstappen Would Not Fit Either

The Verstappen-to-Ferrari scenario, which has circulated in various forms throughout the season, gets similarly short treatment from Schumacher. "Many drivers dream of Ferrari because it remains something very special in Formula 1. But I think Max feels very comfortable at Mercedes, particularly with the GT3 projects and the collaboration around those engines. Mercedes still builds the best power units, so I honestly find it difficult to see it happening."

There is also a cultural dimension Schumacher considers decisive. "Max would have to adapt to how Ferrari works, and that is simply not how he is built. My brother Michael brought a whole group of people with him who worked together perfectly. Just arriving as a driver at a team that is not functioning? That does not seem like enough to me. That is why I see only Mercedes or McLaren as realistic options for Max in the end.