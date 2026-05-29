Martin Brundle has defended George Russell following the Mercedes driver's angry reaction to his retirement at the Chinese Grand Prix. Russell threw his headrest onto the track after a battery failure ended his race on lap 39, earning him a €5,000 conditional fine. Brundle, speaking in his Sky Sports column, said he has experienced similar frustration himself and believes the penalty is money well spent as a lesson in managing adrenaline.

Russell was fighting teammate Kimi Antonelli for victory in Shanghai when his car gave up. The Briton's retirement marks his fourth defeat in five races against Antonelli, who has now won four grands prix this season while Mercedes has taken all five victories. The DNF also leaves Russell vulnerable to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and his former teammate Lewis Hamilton, both of whom are closing in on him in the championship standings.

Brundle told Sky Sports that the internal Mercedes battle has become intense. "Right now, there is no difference between Russell and Kimi Antonelli," he wrote. "Experience and wisdom seem to go hand in hand with unbridled speed and enthusiasm, which is why they keep meeting each other in the middle of corners. They seemed to be constantly alongside each other, especially when one of them braked too late going into the hairpin at turn ten."

Antonelli extends championship lead

Antonelli's latest win has stretched his advantage over Russell to 43 points, a margin that affords the Italian some breathing room in the title fight. Russell, by contrast, now faces pressure from both his teammate ahead and the Ferrari drivers behind. Hamilton and Leclerc are positioned to capitalise on any further misfortune, turning what was expected to be a Mercedes procession into a more complicated championship picture.

The tension inside Mercedes is visible on track. Russell and Antonelli have clashed repeatedly in wheel-to-wheel combat, with neither willing to concede ground. Brundle noted their repeated side-by-side duels, particularly under braking into the tight hairpin section, as evidence of two drivers operating at the absolute limit of grip and patience.

Brundle: frustration is part of racing

Brundle raced in Formula 1 from 1984 to 1996, scoring nine podiums but never a victory. He said Russell's outburst reminded him of his own career frustrations. "In his desperation, he threw his headrest onto the track and in front of the car, for which he received a fine of €5,000, conditional for twelve months," Brundle wrote. "As far as I'm concerned, that money is well spent as a way to process the extreme adrenaline rush and disappointment. I've experienced it myself."

Russell has since apologised to the marshals who had to retrieve the headrest. The conditional nature of the fine means any similar offence within the next twelve months will trigger the penalty. For now, the incident serves as a snapshot of Russell's growing frustration as Antonelli continues to dominate their intra-team rivalry.

Mercedes faces growing internal tension

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has so far allowed his drivers to race freely, but the growing points gap and repeated close calls on track may force the team to reconsider its approach. With both drivers capable of winning on any given weekend, the risk of contact or strategic conflict remains high. Russell's battery failure in China denied fans another potential flashpoint, but the rivalry shows no sign of cooling.

Russell will need to regroup quickly. With Hamilton and Leclerc lurking within striking distance and Antonelli extending his lead, the Briton cannot afford another DNF or a repeat of the on-track skirmishes that have so far gone in his younger teammate's favour. The next round will reveal whether Russell can convert his frustration into performance, or whether Antonelli's momentum proves unstoppable