user icon
icon

Why Fittipaldi believes Russell has already given up on 2026

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Why Fittipaldi believes Russell has already given up on 2026

George Russell has drawn sharp criticism from former Formula 1 driver Christian Fittipaldi after appearing to concede the 2026 world championship to Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli just five races into the season. Speaking in the Pelas Pistas podcast, Fittipaldi accused Russell of "throwing in the towel" following the British driver's retirement at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he remarked that the title was now Antonelli's to lose. The comments raise questions about Russell's mentality at a pivotal moment in what was supposed to be his championship breakthrough season.

From favourite to 43 points adrift

Russell entered 2026 widely regarded as the man to beat. With Mercedes having regained front-running form and Russell carrying the momentum of several strong seasons, the championship seemed his to claim. Instead, Antonelli has dominated the opening five rounds, winning four races and building a commanding 43-point advantage over his more experienced teammate. Russell's retirement in Canada, caused by a mechanical failure, compounded a difficult start to the campaign and prompted a moment of frustration that Fittipaldi believes revealed something deeper.

More about George Russell Russell facing second driver status after Antonelli's four-race streak

Russell facing second driver status after Antonelli's four-race streak

Jun 2
 Why Martin Brundle defended Russell's angry headrest throw

Why Martin Brundle defended Russell's angry headrest throw

May 29

After climbing from his stricken car, Russell told the media that the title was now in Antonelli's hands and that he had "nothing to lose". Fittipaldi took issue with the phrasing. "I even took a screenshot of one of those statements. I wanted to be sure. 'Now it's Kimi's to lose. So many points ahead. I have nothing to lose.' Personally, I think he's throwing in the towel," the Brazilian said. For a driver still within realistic striking distance, the choice of words suggested capitulation rather than defiance.

Russell showed speed but lacked conviction

What makes the episode more striking is that Russell's performance in Canada, prior to the retirement, suggested he was ready to fight back. Fittipaldi noted several moments across the weekend where Russell looked the stronger of the two Mercedes drivers. "There were various moments this weekend where I thought, oh, I think he's going to give that kid a real reality check," Fittipaldi said. The pace was there. The mindset, apparently, was not.

Fittipaldi acknowledged Russell's frustration at losing a potential result through no fault of his own, but he argued the post-race statement was misjudged. "He was clearly very frustrated because his car broke down, I understand that, but that statement was not correct," he said. The implication is clear: a championship contender does not hand psychological momentum to a rookie, no matter how dominant that rookie has been.

A defining moment for Russell's season

Russell now faces a test of resolve. Antonelli's form has been exceptional, but five races represent less than a quarter of a full season. Mechanical failures, strategy errors, and the inevitable pressures of leading a championship can all shift momentum. Whether Russell can reset his approach, or whether Fittipaldi is right that something has broken in his belief, will shape the remainder of Mercedes' internal battle. The speed is there. The question is whether the fight still is.

F1 News George Russell Christian Fittipaldi Mercedes

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
219
2
Ferrari
149
3
McLaren
106
4
Red Bull Racing
57
5
Alpine F1
33
6
Racing Bulls
21
7
Haas F1
19
8
Williams
7
9
Audi
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,120
  • Podiums 26
  • Grand Prix 157
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (28)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, United Kingdom
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile
show sidebar