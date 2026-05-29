George Russell has drawn sharp criticism from former Formula 1 driver Christian Fittipaldi after appearing to concede the 2026 world championship to Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli just five races into the season. Speaking in the Pelas Pistas podcast, Fittipaldi accused Russell of "throwing in the towel" following the British driver's retirement at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he remarked that the title was now Antonelli's to lose. The comments raise questions about Russell's mentality at a pivotal moment in what was supposed to be his championship breakthrough season.

From favourite to 43 points adrift

Russell entered 2026 widely regarded as the man to beat. With Mercedes having regained front-running form and Russell carrying the momentum of several strong seasons, the championship seemed his to claim. Instead, Antonelli has dominated the opening five rounds, winning four races and building a commanding 43-point advantage over his more experienced teammate. Russell's retirement in Canada, caused by a mechanical failure, compounded a difficult start to the campaign and prompted a moment of frustration that Fittipaldi believes revealed something deeper.

After climbing from his stricken car, Russell told the media that the title was now in Antonelli's hands and that he had "nothing to lose". Fittipaldi took issue with the phrasing. "I even took a screenshot of one of those statements. I wanted to be sure. 'Now it's Kimi's to lose. So many points ahead. I have nothing to lose.' Personally, I think he's throwing in the towel," the Brazilian said. For a driver still within realistic striking distance, the choice of words suggested capitulation rather than defiance.

Russell showed speed but lacked conviction

What makes the episode more striking is that Russell's performance in Canada, prior to the retirement, suggested he was ready to fight back. Fittipaldi noted several moments across the weekend where Russell looked the stronger of the two Mercedes drivers. "There were various moments this weekend where I thought, oh, I think he's going to give that kid a real reality check," Fittipaldi said. The pace was there. The mindset, apparently, was not.

Fittipaldi acknowledged Russell's frustration at losing a potential result through no fault of his own, but he argued the post-race statement was misjudged. "He was clearly very frustrated because his car broke down, I understand that, but that statement was not correct," he said. The implication is clear: a championship contender does not hand psychological momentum to a rookie, no matter how dominant that rookie has been.

A defining moment for Russell's season

Russell now faces a test of resolve. Antonelli's form has been exceptional, but five races represent less than a quarter of a full season. Mechanical failures, strategy errors, and the inevitable pressures of leading a championship can all shift momentum. Whether Russell can reset his approach, or whether Fittipaldi is right that something has broken in his belief, will shape the remainder of Mercedes' internal battle. The speed is there. The question is whether the fight still is.