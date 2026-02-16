The debate over the future of Formula 1 has intensified as the sport approaches its radical 2026 regulatory shift. While Max Verstappen has been a vocal critic, describing the new generation of cars as "Formula E on steroids," he has now found an unlikely ally in a veteran of the electric series. Lucas di Grassi, the former Formula E champion, has joined the chorus of disapproval regarding the technical direction the FIA has chosen for the pinnacle of motorsport.

A 'poor design' for the pinnacle of racing

Lucas di Grassi did not hold back when discussing the hybrid regulations set to take over the grid. The Brazilian driver, who has extensive experience with high-level energy management, argued that the rules are fundamentally flawed. According to di Grassi, the design decisions made by the FIA will result in cars that are not only slower but also significantly less suited for wheel-to-wheel combat.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, di Grassi emphasized that the issue lies with the regulatory framework rather than the hybrid technology itself. "The hybrid rules of Formula 1 are extremely poorly designed," he stated, placing the blame on the decision-makers at the FIA. He expressed confusion over the logic behind certain provisions, noting that for a premier class like F1, these rules lead to cars that are inefficient and unpleasant to race.

Formula E’s potential to surpass F1

While di Grassi shares Verstappen's skepticism regarding the new F1 power units, he remains a staunch advocate for the potential of electric racing. He suggested that as Formula E moves toward its Gen 4.5 and Gen 5 iterations, it could eventually boast the fastest racing cars on the planet. This stands in stark contrast to the current concerns in the F1 paddock that the 2026 machines may struggle with performance and battery management.

Furthermore, di Grassi proposed a radical shift in how the two championships are organized. He suggested that Formula 1 and Formula E could be structured as summer and winter competitions. Such a schedule would theoretically allow drivers to remain active in both disciplines, bridging the gap between traditional combustion racing and the electric future.

Verstappen’s concerns echoed across the grid

Max Verstappen’s earlier criticisms centered on the cars' reliance on energy harvesting, which he feared would turn the sport into a "thinking series" dominated by lifting and coasting rather than outright pace. Di Grassi noted that the complexity and lack of efficiency are exactly why drivers are currently complaining. As testing progresses, it is clear that the frustration voiced by the reigning world champion is becoming a broader industry concern.