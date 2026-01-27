Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas are heading into their Formula 1 return with a clear message: Cadillac is not joining the grid just to make up the numbers. As the American brand prepares for its historic debut as the eleventh team in the championship, both veteran drivers have emphasized that the goal is to develop rapidly and eventually compete for race wins and trophies.

A Balanced Lineup of Proven Winners

The pairing of Pérez and Bottas provides Cadillac with an immense amount of experience, a crucial asset for any new entrant. Pérez, who spent four seasons at Red Bull, and Bottas, a former Mercedes race winner, have "seen and experienced everything" in the sport. This combined knowledge is being used to help Cadillac establish its technical infrastructure and professional culture from day one. Both drivers expressed excitement at the "unique challenge" of building a new team from scratch.

Pérez was particularly emphatic about the team's potential, stating that he is "holy convinced" they can move up the grid quickly. He noted that Cadillac’s commitment to the sport is absolute, and the resources being poured into the project are designed to achieve "big things." For Pérez, this comeback is about more than just staying in F1; it is about taking a new manufacturer to the top of the podium.

Chasing Respect and Performance

While the team is ambitious, Bottas and Pérez are also realistic about the task ahead. They acknowledge that the 2026 regulations represent a reset that could benefit a new team, but also demand a high level of technical precision. Cadillac’s initial goal is to earn the respect of the paddock by executing their races cleanly and showing consistent development.

As the team prepares for the season opener, the excitement surrounding the return of two fan-favorites in an iconic American brand is palpable. Cadillac represents a fresh era for Formula 1, and with Pérez and Bottas at the helm, the team is positioning itself as a legitimate future contender. They are here to compete, they are here to win, and they are ready to show the world what Cadillac is capable of on the global stage.