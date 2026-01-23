Cadillac is preparing for its historic debut as the eleventh team on the Formula 1 grid, but teambaas Graeme Lowdon is keeping expectations firmly grounded. Rather than setting specific targets for points or positions, the American team is focusing on establishing its credibility and earning the respect of its established rivals during the 2026 season.

Earning Credibility in the Paddock

Lowdon explained that it is impossible for any team to know exactly where they will stand in the competitive order before the first race in Melbourne. He argued that any teambaas claiming to have a concrete performance target is likely "making it up," as the radical regulation changes make the field entirely unpredictable. For Cadillac, the first milestone is simply to be seen as a serious and professional competitor by the other ten teams on the grid.

With a high-profile driver line-up featuring Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez, Cadillac has the experience necessary to navigate the complexities of a debut season. Lowdon noted that the team has immense respect for the existing world championship outfits and is focusing on the elements they can control—execution, logistics, and reliability—rather than worrying about their place in the standings.

Inviting Fans on the Journey

A key part of Cadillac's philosophy is to involve the fans in their journey from the very beginning. Lowdon stated that they don't just want followers; they want fans to feel like "part of the project" as they embark on this American F1 adventure. By being transparent about their goals and the challenges they face, Cadillac hopes to build a loyal following that appreciates the magnitude of the task they have undertaken. As they prepare for the season opener, the focus remains on building a solid foundation for the future.