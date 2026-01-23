In a season where most teams are racing to bring new parts to the track, McLaren is taking a notably different approach. Designer Rob Marshall has revealed that the team has no plans to introduce major upgrades to the 2026 car before it has even completed its first laps. Instead, the team from Woking is prioritizing a deep understanding of their initial base platform over the rapid introduction of new aerodynamic components.

Prioritizing Platform Understanding

Marshall emphasized that the 2026 cars are incredibly complicated and entirely new, making it vital for engineers to "get under the skin" of the base chassis before attempting to redesign it. McLaren has even chosen to sit out the very first day of testing in Barcelona to focus on internal systems and preparation. The strategy is to ensure that what works in the wind tunnel and simulation tools translates accurately to the track before adding the complexity of new parts.

According to Marshall, the aerodynamic packages for the new era are significantly harder to predict than in previous years. By keeping the car in its launch specification for the initial tests and the season opener in Melbourne, McLaren hopes to establish a reliable baseline. This "logical" approach is intended to prevent the team from getting lost in a development cycle where they are constantly chasing balance issues caused by premature upgrades.

Watching the Competition

While McLaren remains cautious, they are also keeping a close eye on their rivals. Marshall noted that they will be looking for inspiration in what other teams achieve—or fail to achieve—during the early weeks of the season. Once the team feels they have a complete handle on the RB22's characteristics, they will begin to roll out their development plan, confident that any changes made will be based on solid track data rather than theoretical simulations.