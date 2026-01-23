user icon
McLaren Designer Explains Strategic Delay for 2026 Upgrades

McLaren Designer Explains Strategic Delay for 2026 Upgrades

In a season where most teams are racing to bring new parts to the track, McLaren is taking a notably different approach. Designer Rob Marshall has revealed that the team has no plans to introduce major upgrades to the 2026 car before it has even completed its first laps. Instead, the team from Woking is prioritizing a deep understanding of their initial base platform over the rapid introduction of new aerodynamic components. 

Prioritizing Platform Understanding 

Marshall emphasized that the 2026 cars are incredibly complicated and entirely new, making it vital for engineers to "get under the skin" of the base chassis before attempting to redesign it. McLaren has even chosen to sit out the very first day of testing in Barcelona to focus on internal systems and preparation. The strategy is to ensure that what works in the wind tunnel and simulation tools translates accurately to the track before adding the complexity of new parts. 

According to Marshall, the aerodynamic packages for the new era are significantly harder to predict than in previous years. By keeping the car in its launch specification for the initial tests and the season opener in Melbourne, McLaren hopes to establish a reliable baseline. This "logical" approach is intended to prevent the team from getting lost in a development cycle where they are constantly chasing balance issues caused by premature upgrades. 

Watching the Competition 

While McLaren remains cautious, they are also keeping a close eye on their rivals. Marshall noted that they will be looking for inspiration in what other teams achieve—or fail to achieve—during the early weeks of the season. Once the team feels they have a complete handle on the RB22's characteristics, they will begin to roll out their development plan, confident that any changes made will be based on solid track data rather than theoretical simulations. 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

