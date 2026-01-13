Sergio Perez has revealed that his decision to return to Formula 1 was strongly influenced by his son, turning what could have been a quiet farewell into a renewed chapter of his career. The Mexican driver says the idea of racing again only truly took hold when he realised what the comeback would mean from a family perspective. Rather than chasing unfinished business, Perez now frames his return as something deeply personal.

After stepping away from the grid, Perez insists he had initially made peace with the idea that his Formula 1 career might be over.

A Comeback That Was Never the Plan

Speaking to the Cracks Podcast, Perez admitted that a return was not part of his original thinking. “At first, I was ready to close that chapter,” he said.

He explained that time away from racing shifted his priorities. “You start looking at life differently.”

Formula 1, Perez believed, had given him everything he set out to achieve. “I was proud of what I had done.”

The Moment That Changed Everything

That mindset changed when his son became involved in the conversation. Perez revealed that his child’s excitement about seeing him race again was decisive.

“He asked me why I wouldn’t come back,” Perez said.

The simplicity of that question hit hard. “For him, it wasn’t about pressure or results.”

Perez explained that the idea of sharing the experience changed his perspective. “Seeing the sport through his eyes made it different.”

Racing for More Than Results

Perez stressed that this comeback feels unlike any previous phase of his career. “It’s no longer just about me.”

He described the motivation as purer. “I want to enjoy it.”

Rather than chasing titles or proving critics wrong, Perez sees this phase as a final chapter. “If this is the end, I want it to mean something.”

Cadillac and a New Beginning

Perez’s return with Cadillac also played a role in his decision. The project appealed to him as something fresh rather than familiar.

“It’s a new story,” he said.

He explained that joining a new team brings different energy. “There are no expectations based on the past.”

That freedom aligns with his current mindset. “It allows me to race with a clear head.”

A Role Model Beyond the Cockpit

Perez acknowledged that his son’s involvement brings responsibility. “He’s watching everything.”

That awareness shapes how he approaches the sport. “It’s about the example you set.” For Perez, that means commitment and enjoyment. “I want him to see passion, not stress.”

A Career Redefined

The comeback, Perez insists, is not about rewriting history. “My career is what it is.” Instead, it is about closing the circle. “Ending things the right way.”

As Formula 1 prepares to welcome Cadillac and a returning Perez, the story goes beyond lap times and results. It is about legacy, family and rediscovering why racing mattered in the first place. For Perez, the most powerful voice calling him back was not from the paddock, but from home.