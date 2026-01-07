user icon
Zhou Breaks Silence After Striking Cadillac Move

Guanyu Zhou has responded publicly for the first time following his high-profile move to Cadillac, explaining why he believes the switch represents an important step for his Formula 1 future. The Chinese driver says the decision was driven by long-term ambition rather than short-term certainty, stressing that he sees Cadillac as a project with genuine belief in his abilities. According to Zhou, the move is about growth, trust and positioning himself for future opportunities. 

Zhou’s transition has raised eyebrows across the paddock, particularly given Cadillac’s newcomer status. However, the driver insists the choice was carefully considered and aligned with his broader career goals. 

“They Truly Believe in Me” 

Speaking to Xinhua, Zhou explained what convinced him to join Cadillac. “What mattered most to me was that they truly believe in me,” he said. 

Zhou said those conversations stood out immediately. “You feel when a team genuinely wants you.” 

He emphasised that belief goes beyond words. “It’s about how they talk about the future and your role in it.”

Looking Beyond the Short Term 

Zhou made it clear that his decision was not based on immediate results. “I’m not chasing quick success.” 

He acknowledged that joining a new project comes with uncertainty. “Of course there are risks. That’s part of it.” 

According to Zhou, patience is essential. “If you only think about the next race, you miss the bigger picture.” 

Cadillac’s Vision Resonated 

Zhou praised Cadillac’s approach and ambition. “They are building something from the ground up.” 

He said the project appealed to him because of its scale. “This is not a small plan. It’s serious.” 

Zhou also highlighted the team’s openness. “They were honest about the challenges.” That transparency helped build trust. “I prefer knowing exactly where I stand.” 

A Role With Responsibility 

Zhou understands that joining Cadillac brings responsibility. “You’re not just another driver. You’re part of the foundation.” 

He sees that as an opportunity. “You can help shape the direction.” 

Zhou said that prospect motivates him. “It pushes you to be more than just fast.”

Confidence in His Own Development 

Despite the change, Zhou remains confident in his abilities. “I know what I can do.” 

He said recent seasons have strengthened him mentally. “I’ve learned a lot about pressure and expectations.” 

Zhou believes those lessons will be valuable. “New teams need drivers who stay calm.”

A Statement of Intent 

By speaking openly about his move, Zhou hopes to clarify his intentions. “This is not a step back.” 

He views Cadillac as a platform. “It’s a chance to grow together.”

As Formula 1 prepares for another major transition, Zhou’s move stands out as a calculated gamble. Rather than following established paths, he has chosen belief over certainty. Whether that gamble pays off remains to be seen, but Zhou is clear about one thing. He is not drifting through Formula 1. He is choosing his future deliberately.

