Sergio Pérez has admitted that his much-discussed return to Formula 1 comes with significant pressure. The Mexican driver says expectations surrounding his comeback with Cadillac are impossible to ignore, particularly because of his status at home and the scrutiny that follows every step of his career. According to Pérez, the weight of representing an entire country adds an extra dimension to an already demanding challenge.

After a period away from the grid, Pérez returns not as a rookie or outsider, but as an experienced race winner expected to deliver credibility and leadership to a new project.

“I Feel Responsibility, Not Fear”

Speaking to ESPN, Pérez addressed the pressure head-on. “Of course I feel pressure, but it’s responsibility rather than fear,” he said.

He explained that his situation is unique. “I’m the only Mexican driver in Formula 1. That means a lot of people are watching.”

Pérez stressed that he embraces that role. “I’ve carried this responsibility my whole career.”

A Comeback Under the Microscope

Pérez acknowledged that returning to Formula 1 is different from staying on the grid. “When you come back, people judge you immediately.”

He said there is little room for adaptation. “There’s an expectation that you perform straight away.”

The Cadillac project adds another layer. “It’s a new team, a new environment. That always brings questions.”

Leading by Experience

Pérez sees his experience as a key asset. “I’ve been through almost everything in this sport.”

He believes that background helps manage pressure. “You learn not to panic.”

According to Pérez, Cadillac value that calm approach. “They want someone who understands how Formula 1 really works.”

Carrying National Expectations

Being a national figure remains central to Pérez’s mindset. “In Mexico, Formula 1 has grown massively.”

He said fans feel personally connected. “They see themselves in you.” That connection motivates him rather than overwhelms him. “It pushes you to give more.”

No Illusions About the Task Ahead

Pérez was careful not to oversell expectations. “This will not be easy.”

He knows Cadillac will need time. “No new team arrives and wins immediately.” However, he believes progress is possible. “If you build properly, you can surprise people.”

Pressure as Fuel

Ultimately, Pérez views pressure as part of the job. “If you don’t feel pressure, something is wrong.”

He said his motivation is still strong. “I wouldn’t come back if I didn’t believe.”

For Pérez, the comeback is not about proving critics wrong, but about fulfilling responsibility to himself, his team and his country. The spotlight will be intense, but he accepts it as the price of returning to the sport’s biggest stage.