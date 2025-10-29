Felipe Massa’s long legal battle against Formula 1 has reached a decisive stage. The Brazilian, who narrowly lost the 2008 World Championship to Lewis Hamilton, is suing the FIA, Formula One Management (FOM), and former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone for an estimated $82 million in damages. Massa claims that the infamous Crashgate scandal robbed him of his rightful world title.

Massa’s Case Heard in London

The case will be heard this week at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Massa’s legal team argues that key F1 figures were aware of the Singapore Grand Prix scandal at the time but deliberately covered it up to protect the sport’s reputation.

In a 2023 interview, Bernie Ecclestone admitted that both he and then-FIA president Max Mosley knew Renault had manipulated the outcome of the 2008 race. Despite that knowledge, no action was taken until the following year — by which time, Lewis Hamilton had already been crowned world champion.

Crashgate: The Heart of the Scandal

During the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr. intentionally crashed at Turn 17 to trigger a safety car, creating the perfect opportunity for teammate Fernando Alonso to win the race. The strategy worked, but it had devastating consequences for Massa.

The Ferrari driver, who was leading comfortably at the time, suffered a disastrous pit stop when his team mistakenly released him with the fuel hose still attached. The blunder

dropped him out of contention and cost him vital championship points. Hamilton went on to win the title — by just one point.

Massa Demands Justice

“Crashgate cost me the championship,” Massa has said repeatedly. The Brazilian is now seeking both recognition and financial compensation for what he describes as an “institutional failure” to ensure sporting integrity.

Presiding judge Sir Robert Jay will decide whether the case proceeds to a full trial or is dismissed altogether. A decision is expected by Friday. Should the case be rejected, Massa’s 17-year quest for justice may finally come to an end.