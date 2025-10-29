user icon
icon

Felipe Massa Faces Moment of Truth: Former Ferrari Driver Takes F1 to Court

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Felipe Massa Faces Moment of Truth: Former Ferrari Driver Takes F1 to Court
  • Published on 29 Oct 2025 10:39
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Felipe Massa’s long legal battle against Formula 1 has reached a decisive stage. The Brazilian, who narrowly lost the 2008 World Championship to Lewis Hamilton, is suing the FIA, Formula One Management (FOM), and former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone for an estimated $82 million in damages. Massa claims that the infamous Crashgate scandal robbed him of his rightful world title. 

Massa’s Case Heard in London 

The case will be heard this week at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Massa’s legal team argues that key F1 figures were aware of the Singapore Grand Prix scandal at the time but deliberately covered it up to protect the sport’s reputation. 

More about Felipe Massa The ghost of Crashgate - lawsuit that can rewrite F1 history

The ghost of Crashgate - lawsuit that can rewrite F1 history

Oct 29

In a 2023 interview, Bernie Ecclestone admitted that both he and then-FIA president Max Mosley knew Renault had manipulated the outcome of the 2008 race. Despite that knowledge, no action was taken until the following year — by which time, Lewis Hamilton had already been crowned world champion. 

Crashgate: The Heart of the Scandal 

During the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr. intentionally crashed at Turn 17 to trigger a safety car, creating the perfect opportunity for teammate Fernando Alonso to win the race. The strategy worked, but it had devastating consequences for Massa. 

The Ferrari driver, who was leading comfortably at the time, suffered a disastrous pit stop when his team mistakenly released him with the fuel hose still attached. The blunder

dropped him out of contention and cost him vital championship points. Hamilton went on to win the title — by just one point. 

Massa Demands Justice 

“Crashgate cost me the championship,” Massa has said repeatedly. The Brazilian is now seeking both recognition and financial compensation for what he describes as an “institutional failure” to ensure sporting integrity. 

Presiding judge Sir Robert Jay will decide whether the case proceeds to a full trial or is dismissed altogether. A decision is expected by Friday. Should the case be rejected, Massa’s 17-year quest for justice may finally come to an end.

F1 News Felipe Massa Bernie Ecclestone

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

BR Felipe Massa -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country BR
  • Date of b. Apr 21 1981 (44)
  • Place of b. Sao Paulo, BR
  • Weight 59 kg
  • Length 1.66 m
Show full profile
show sidebar