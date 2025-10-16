user icon
icon

Ecclestone Slams F1 Calendar, Calls for Return of the German Grand Prix

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Ecclestone Slams F1 Calendar, Calls for Return of the German Grand Prix
  • Published on 16 Oct 2025 13:42
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has taken aim at the sport’s modern calendar, arguing that the German Grand Prix should never have disappeared. According to the 94-year-old Briton, the only thing preventing its return is money — not a lack of passion or history. 

“It’s strange that it’s not happening” 

Over the past decade, Formula 1’s schedule has changed dramatically. Traditional European venues have steadily lost ground to street circuits and new markets. Classic races such as Imola, Zandvoort, and Hockenheim are being squeezed out in favor of destinations like Las Vegas, while new countries including Thailand, Rwanda, and South Africa are reportedly vying for future slots. 

More about Bernie Ecclestone Felipe Massa Faces Moment of Truth: Former Ferrari Driver Takes F1 to Court

Felipe Massa Faces Moment of Truth: Former Ferrari Driver Takes F1 to Court

Oct 29
 Ecclestone Slams McLaren: “They Want Norris as World Champion”

Ecclestone Slams McLaren: “They Want Norris as World Champion”

Sep 9

For Ecclestone, the trend is troubling. Speaking to Sport.de, the former F1 supremo expressed disbelief that Germany — once one of the sport’s heartlands — has been left without a race. “I think about it often, and I simply don’t understand it,” he said. “It’s strange that it’s not being made possible. Nobody would really be against it, except maybe a few people in Germany itself. It’s purely a question of money. If someone came along with the right financial backing, it would work.” 

A fading F1 powerhouse 

The last official German Grand Prix was held in 2019 at the Hockenheimring, where Max Verstappen claimed victory in dramatic wet conditions. In 2020, the Nürburgring hosted a one-off event during the COVID-affected season, but it wasn’t officially designated as the German Grand Prix. Since then, the country has been absent from the calendar. 

While Germany currently lacks a leading homegrown driver, there is renewed hope that interest could return. Next year will see two German manufacturers, Audi and Mercedes, competing on the grid — a reminder of the nation’s deep motorsport heritage. Whether that’s enough to reignite local enthusiasm remains to be seen. 

Ecclestone’s message to F1 

For Ecclestone, the issue is as much emotional as financial. Germany has produced legends such as Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and Nico Rosberg, and its circuits have long been part of the sport’s DNA. “It’s ridiculous that a country with such history isn’t on the calendar,” he suggested. 

As Formula 1 continues to chase new markets, Ecclestone’s plea serves as a pointed reminder: in the rush for expansion, the sport risks losing the very roots that built it.

F1 News Bernie Ecclestone

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Bernie Ecclestone -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Oct 28 1930 (95)
  • Place of b. Bungay, Suffolk, England, UK, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.59 m
Show full profile
show sidebar