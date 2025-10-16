Ecclestone Slams F1 Calendar, Calls for Return of the German Grand Prix

Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has taken aim at the sport’s modern calendar, arguing that the German Grand Prix should never have disappeared. According to the 94-year-old Briton, the only thing preventing its return is money — not a lack of passion or history.

“It’s strange that it’s not happening”

Over the past decade, Formula 1’s schedule has changed dramatically. Traditional European venues have steadily lost ground to street circuits and new markets. Classic races such as Imola, Zandvoort, and Hockenheim are being squeezed out in favor of destinations like Las Vegas, while new countries including Thailand, Rwanda, and South Africa are reportedly vying for future slots.

For Ecclestone, the trend is troubling. Speaking to Sport.de, the former F1 supremo expressed disbelief that Germany — once one of the sport’s heartlands — has been left without a race. “I think about it often, and I simply don’t understand it,” he said. “It’s strange that it’s not being made possible. Nobody would really be against it, except maybe a few people in Germany itself. It’s purely a question of money. If someone came along with the right financial backing, it would work.”

A fading F1 powerhouse

The last official German Grand Prix was held in 2019 at the Hockenheimring, where Max Verstappen claimed victory in dramatic wet conditions. In 2020, the Nürburgring hosted a one-off event during the COVID-affected season, but it wasn’t officially designated as the German Grand Prix. Since then, the country has been absent from the calendar.

While Germany currently lacks a leading homegrown driver, there is renewed hope that interest could return. Next year will see two German manufacturers, Audi and Mercedes, competing on the grid — a reminder of the nation’s deep motorsport heritage. Whether that’s enough to reignite local enthusiasm remains to be seen.

Ecclestone’s message to F1

For Ecclestone, the issue is as much emotional as financial. Germany has produced legends such as Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and Nico Rosberg, and its circuits have long been part of the sport’s DNA. “It’s ridiculous that a country with such history isn’t on the calendar,” he suggested.

As Formula 1 continues to chase new markets, Ecclestone’s plea serves as a pointed reminder: in the rush for expansion, the sport risks losing the very roots that built it.