With the door to Formula 1 virtually closed, Mick Schumacher took a crucial step toward a new future on October 13, 2025. At the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he completed a successful test in an IndyCar. Is this the beginning of an American adventure for one of the most famous names in motorsport?

Historic image: Schumacher races across Indianapolis again

It was an image with historical significance: a Schumacher racing across the asphalt of Indianapolis again.

On October 13, Mick Schumacher completed his very first test in an IndyCar for the renowned team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Reportedly, he was immediately fast and left a positive impression.

The historical connection with Indianapolis is strong. His father Michael won the Grand Prix here no less than five times. Schumacher acknowledged the "great history" of the circuit.

Strategic career move after Cadillac disappointment

This test is more than a trial run; it's a strategic career move. After the disappointment of not securing an F1 seat for 2026 with the new Cadillac team, Schumacher is now actively exploring other options.

"IndyCar comes closest to what I can still race," he admitted honestly. He refers to the fact that as an F2 champion, he cannot return to that class.

For Mick Schumacher, this wasn't just any test day. It was a public audition for a new chapter in his career.

Enthusiastic first reactions after test day

The reactions after the test were telling. Schumacher himself was enthusiastic: "The first impression was positive, the car is fun to drive and the people are great to work with".

Asked about a full season, including the feared ovals, he showed determination: "If I were to commit, I would want to commit fully".

This is an important statement. The ovals are the biggest challenge for European drivers switching to IndyCar. Schumacher's willingness to take on this challenge shows his serious interest.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan impressed with Schumacher

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing seemed impressed with what they saw. According to sources, the 19-year-old German was immediately fast and comfortable in the car.

The team has experience with European drivers. They know what it takes to make the switch from F1 to IndyCar successfully.

Schumacher name opens doors in America

With his F1 dream on ice, the Schumacher name is now opening doors in America. The positive first introduction and his open attitude toward the unique challenges of IndyCar suggest a serious follow-up.

The question is no longer if Mick Schumacher will come to IndyCar, but when. This test was the starting shot for what could become a successful American chapter.

For a driver who struggled to seize his F1 opportunities, IndyCar offers a new, exciting future. Schumacher's American dream has begun.