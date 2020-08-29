user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
<strong>Qualifying</strong>: Hamilton takes pole, second row start for Ricciardo

Qualifying: Hamilton takes pole, second row start for Ricciardo

  • Published on 29 Aug 2020 16:06
  • comments 8
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Lewis Hamilton has taken pole position for tomorrow's Belgian Grand Prix, with Valtteri Bottas starting alongside on the front row. Max Verstappen will start third.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen were the first cars out, setting the early pace in Q1, Grosjean and Magnussen using the two to benefit each other in the hopes of moving into the next session.

Both Hamilton and Bottas went faster than the rest of the times by almost a second as Hamilton took the top spot with ten minutes to go.

Charles Leclerc only scraped into the second session after finishing Q1 in fifteenth, while teammate Sebastian Vettel finished in twelfth to take both Ferraris into Q2.

Mercedes again topped Q2, as the two Renaults of Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon showed more promising form in fourth and fifth, as Ricciardo reported a brake-by-wire issue on his return to the pit lane.

Ricciardo eventually qualified in fourth with Alexander Albon finishing the session in fifth. Esteban Ocon qualified in sixth, with Carlos Sainz behind in seventh.

Racing Point initially tried to use the harder medium tyre to qualify but found both cars out of the top ten. However, a second run on softs ensured a Q3 appearance for Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez.

For the first time in 53 F1 races at Spa, Ferrari failed to reach the top ten, with Leclerc and Vettel qualifying thirteenth and fourteenth, ahead of the Williams of George Russell but behind both of the Alpha Tauri drivers.

Ricciardo managed to return in Q3 and went provisional third ahead of both Red Bulls. Bottas had a poor first run in the session, ending up over half a second down on Hamilton after an error going through La Source.

Bottas could not better his time on the second run and Hamilton took his 93rd pole position, while Ricciardo qualified in fourth for Renault, just behind former Red Bull teammate Verstappen.

The two Racing Points of Perez and Stroll will start eighth and ninth, as Lando Norris qualified in tenth for tomorrow's race.

F1 News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,452

    It could still be a fun race, Calle said, all the while clenching his fists and panting heavily. There is still rain to expect tomorrow, surely that'll twist things up... yes yes tge rain.... must rain...

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2020 - 16:13
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,450

      It will be a fantastic outside of 1st place

      • + 0
      • Aug 29 2020 - 19:30
  • MarkZ

    Posts: 28

    Wow! That's amazing! Again! Gee I just wonder who's gonna win. Again. Mercedes must be so surprised! Again....again......again.....aga.

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2020 - 16:34
  • xoya

    Posts: 568

    I am surprised by this result since Hamilton was convinced that RedBull is the favourite.
    Wow, who would've thought that Mercedes could do it in spite of RedBull's dominance?

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2020 - 17:22
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 142

    Merc are the outsiders. They might as well win!!!

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2020 - 19:14
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 340

    Ferrari's pace exactly shows what they were doing with their engines last year. Binotto should be fired as soon as possible to making this happen. It's funny how it looks today and how it looked when Max mentioned Ferrari's game last year.

    • + 1
    • Aug 29 2020 - 19:45
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 340

    "Bottas could not better his time on the second run and Hamilton took his 93rd pole position".

    Bottas Q3
    1st run 1:42.029
    2nd run 1:41.763

    • + 1
    • Aug 29 2020 - 19:51
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 534

    Aside first place it was tight tight tight - going to be a very good race tomorrow me feels .......cant wait !

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2020 - 22:05

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
221
2
Red Bull Racing
135
3
Racing Point
78
4
McLaren
62
5
Ferrari
61
6
Renault
36
7
Alpha Tauri
16
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar