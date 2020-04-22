user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Austria could host a second, midweek grand prix

Austria could host a second, midweek grand prix

  • Published on 22 Apr 2020 10:26
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

More than one Austrian Grand Prix could be held this year to fill up races on the calendar, according to Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko.

The opening nine races on the calendar have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no current indication as to when the 2020 season will get underway.

MOREIs F1 set to produce a new 2020 race calendar this week? | Silverstone open to hosting two consecutive F1 races in 2020

A closed-door race in Austria has been highlighted as a potential starting point, with Marko insisting that should the race go ahead, strict measures would be enforced onto staff attending.

“The current situation is that we have naturally approached the government in order to establish a worklist of requirements to stage a grand prix, a ghost race obviously run without public,” he told ORF radio, as quoted by RaceFans.net.

“These requirements will need to be met fully, there will be no exceptions. A study is being undertaken as to how to restrict the numbers to ensure that the entire circus is not needed.

“For example, charter flights from England could land at the adjacent airport. Personnel would need to prove a negative test not older than four days, or [they go] into quarantine.”

Currently, the Austrian Grand Prix is scheduled for July 5th, however the possibility of a second race during the week is being discussed.

“Most likely the first event [will be] on July 5th as a normal event, then a two-day event with the race held late Wednesday afternoon,” Marko said. “It would take the form of a sort of night race in our late daylight, which would be an attractive time in many other countries.”

F1 News Helmut Marko
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

How many races do you think will be held in 2020?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AT Helmut Marko
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country AT
  • Date of b. Apr 27 1943 (76)
  • Place of b. Graz, Austria, AT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar