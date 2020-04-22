Austria could host a second, midweek grand prix

More than one Austrian Grand Prix could be held this year to fill up races on the calendar, according to Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko.

The opening nine races on the calendar have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no current indication as to when the 2020 season will get underway.

A closed-door race in Austria has been highlighted as a potential starting point, with Marko insisting that should the race go ahead, strict measures would be enforced onto staff attending.

“The current situation is that we have naturally approached the government in order to establish a worklist of requirements to stage a grand prix, a ghost race obviously run without public,” he told ORF radio, as quoted by RaceFans.net.

“These requirements will need to be met fully, there will be no exceptions. A study is being undertaken as to how to restrict the numbers to ensure that the entire circus is not needed.

“For example, charter flights from England could land at the adjacent airport. Personnel would need to prove a negative test not older than four days, or [they go] into quarantine.”

Currently, the Austrian Grand Prix is scheduled for July 5th, however the possibility of a second race during the week is being discussed.

“Most likely the first event [will be] on July 5th as a normal event, then a two-day event with the race held late Wednesday afternoon,” Marko said. “It would take the form of a sort of night race in our late daylight, which would be an attractive time in many other countries.”