Free Practice 3: Hamilton fastest from Bottas by over a second

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took his car to the top spot during the final free practice session this morning in Silverstone, with Valtteri Bottas second and Lando Norris in third.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was first out on track followed by a number of drivers, doing brief installation laps before returning to the pits

AlphaTauri's Daniil Kvyat complained in the session early on, asking his team to check the steering rack of his car as it was pulling to the right while on track.

McLaren headed up an early 1-2 in the opening minutes of the session, with Norris leading teammate Sainz with a time of 1:29.236, four-tenths faster than that of Sainz.

Vettel looked more comfortable after his engine failure during yesterday's second free practice, while Racing Point looked quick on the soft compound tyres, Lance Stroll setting a time of 1:28.202 to go quickest.

The Racing Points of Nico Hulkenberg and Lance Stroll were fourth and fifth, while Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen were sixth and seventh.

Teammate Nico Hulkenberg, once again filling in for Sergio Perez, found himself third before Mercedes' Bottas went fastest by half a second with a time of 1:27.509.

A lock-up on his first lap left Hamilton trailing his teammate by two tenths to his teammate, but he was able to close the deficit down to just two-hundredths of a second by the end of the lap.

The wind played a factor for the drivers during the session, with Norris complaining of car snapping in the corners, while Williams' George Russell went wide at Stowe after losing the car on the entry to the corner.

Red Bull was hoping to take to fight to Mercedes with Verstappen just two tenths behind the pair, as Alexander Albon was further down in seventh.

It was Hamilton that ended the session fastest, by over a second to Bottas by the time the chequered flag fell.

Albon was eighth with Renault's Esteban Ocon in ninth, while Sainz finished the session in tenth.