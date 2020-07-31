user icon
Hamilton receives fresh MGU-K for British GP

  Published on 31 Jul 2020 14:09
  By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton has received a fresh MGU-K ahead of the British Grand Prix, which was fitted to his car before the start of FP1 at Silverstone.

It's the second MGU-K unit that Hamilton has used this year, meaning he will not be penalised for having it installed into his power unit.

All Mercedes-powered cars were set to receive an upgraded MGU-K for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix weekend, however Mercedes opted to give Hamilton his new part a race early after noticing “anomalies” with the MGU-K in Hungary.

It is not yet clear how many components of the MGU-K drivers will be allowed to run before being penalised this year, as the exact number of races on the 2020 calendar is yet to be determined.

Hamilton is just the sixth driver to take a new part following the opening race in Austria earlier this month, joining Pierre Gasly, Kevin Magnussen, Alexander Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi. 

 

Team Driver ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE
Mercedes Lewis Hamilton 1 1 1 2 1 1
Mercedes Valtteri Bottas 1 1 1 1 1 1
Ferrari Charles Leclerc 1 1 1 1 1 1
Ferrari Sebastian Vettel 1 1 1 1 1 1
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen 1 1 1 1 1 1
Red Bull Racing Alexander Albon 1 1 1 1 1 2
McLaren Carlos Sainz 1 1 1 1 1 1
McLaren Lando Norris 1 1 1 1 1 1
Renault Daniel Ricciardo 1 1 1 1 1 1
Renault Estaban Ocon 1 1 1 1 1 1
AlphaTauri Pierre Gasly 2 2 2 2 1 2
AlphaTauri Daniil Kvyat 1 1 1 1 1 1
Racing Point Sergio Perez 1 1 1 1 1 1
Racing Point Lance Stroll 1 1 1 1 1 1
Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen 1 1 1 1 1 1
Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzi 1 1 1 1 1 2
Haas Kevin Magnussen 1 1 1 1 2 2
Haas Romain Grosjean 1 1 1 1 1 1
Williams George Russell 2 2 2 1 1 1
Williams Nicholas Latifi 1 1 1 1 1 1

 

