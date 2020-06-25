user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
F1 sets up foundation to fund under-represented groups in motorsport

F1 sets up foundation to fund under-represented groups in motorsport

  • Published on 25 Jun 2020 14:04
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 has established a new foundation that will provide funding to under-represented groups in motorsport in order to boost diversity within the sport.

Last week, F1 announced the #WeRaceAsOne initiative, which includes a Task Force that will ponder and implement ideas on how to promote and improve diversity in F1.

The Task Force will be set up over the course of the next few months and will see input from drivers, teams and external diversity experts

Cars and tracks will feature the #WeRaceAsOne slogan this year, while all cars are expected to have a rainbow logo on their livery, which is the symbol of the project.

The Task Force has taken initial action and set up a foundation that will offer to fund primarily, but not exclusively, internships and apprenticeships within F1.

The internships and apprenticeships that are part of the funding will be provided to groups that are under-represented in order to “fulfil their potential and have access to a promising career in the sport”.

Initial funding has been announced at $1 million, which is paid in full by F1 CEO Chase Carey. The sport hopes that funding will increase over time, which will allow for more opportunities.

“We fully recognise that Formula 1 needs to be more inclusive and diverse,” Carey said. “While we set out our strategy last year to improve the position of our sport, we need, and want, to do more.

"That is why we will establish a Task Force to listen and ensure the right initiatives are identified to increase diversity in Formula 1.

“We want to ensure we give people from all backgrounds the best chances to work in Formula 1 regardless of their gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or physical abilities.

"We are therefore also taking the initial step of creating a foundation to support key educational and employment opportunities across Formula 1 that will give under-represented talent the chance to work in this incredible sport and build an exciting career.”

F1 News Chase Carey
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

What should Mercedes' driver pairing in 2021 be?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Chase Carey
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Nov 22 1953 (66)
  • Place of b. Ireland, United Kingdom
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar